Alan Roecklein, safety officer

Alan Roecklein, 84, a teacher of physics at Montgomery College who later worked on federal safety regulations at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, died Feb. 23 at a nursing home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cardiopulmonary failure, said a daughter, Anne Roecklein.

Mr. Roecklein, a Rockville resident, was born in Queens. He taught at Montgomery College from 1966 to 1981 and served at the NRC from 1981 to 2009.

Grace Bradford, D.C. schools music director

Grace Bradford, 87, a former music teacher and director of musical pageants who retired in 1992 after 12 years as supervising director of music for D.C. public schools, died March 13 at her home in Washington. The cause was complications from dementia, said a daughter, Jo Bradford.

Mrs. Bradford was born Grace Robertson in Washington. She began her career in the early 1960s and over the years served on the faculties of Woodson Senior High and Junior High schools, Eastern High School and Dunbar High School.

In 1976, she directed a musical she wrote, “Happy Birthday Black America,” performed by D.C. public school students at Ford’s Theatre as part of the Bicentennial Celebration. Two years later, she directed another of her original works, “This is Washington,” about the turbulent history of the nation’s capital.

Robert Scarborough, Coast Guard vice commandant

Robert Scarborough, 97, a retired Coast Guard vice admiral who as vice commandant from 1978 to 1981 played a key role in enforcing a fishing embargo against the Soviet Union and managing the inflow of Cubans in the Mariel boatlift, died March 20 at a medical center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from cancer, said a son, Robert Scarborough.

Adm. Scarborough, a resident of Arlington, Va., was born in Hawkinsville, Ga. He served in the Navy and Merchant Marine during World War II and joined the Coast Guard in 1949. While assigned to the Gulf Coast of Texas in 1961, he organized what was then one of the largest peacetime evacuation of tens of thousands of residents ahead of the landfall of Category 4 Hurricane Carla.

Marcy Canavan, School board chief

Marcy Canavan, 67, a former chairwoman of the Prince George’s County Board of Education who since 2009 had operated a fruit, vegetable, chicken and turkey farm in Accokeek, Md., died Feb. 5 at the farm. The cause was lung cancer, said a daughter, Emily Canavan.

Mrs. Canavan was born Marcy Coates in State College, Pa., and had lived in the Washington area since 1962. From 1986 to 1996, she served on the Prince George’s school board and was chairwoman in 1996.