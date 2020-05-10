Robert Downes, Army officer

Robert Downes, 71, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served on the staff of Gen. Colin L. Powell when he was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died Feb. 28 at his home in Orrington, Maine. The cause was cancer, said a brother, Brendan Downes.

Col. Downes, a Boston native, was a Vietnam War veteran who served 23 years in the Army before retiring in 1993 as an aide to Powell. He then worked at the Pentagon as a military training program consultant to the office of the secretary of defense. He lived in Alexandria, Va., before retiring to Orrington in 2011.

John Holbrook, mental health advocate

John Holbrook, 69, a mental health advocate who was a founder of the University of Maryland’s MaryPIRG (Public Interest Research Group) student lobbying organization, died March 22 at a nursing center in Rockville, Md. The cause was acute kidney failure, said a sister, Anne Trench.

Mr. Holbrook, who lived in Greenbelt, Md., was a native Washingtonian. In the late 1990s, he volunteered, organized a newsletter and did lobbying work for On Our Own of Maryland, a wellness and recovery organization focused on mental health care. He was a member of Paint Branch Universalist Unitarian Church in Adelphi, Md., and the Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt Democratic Club in Greenbelt.

Nicholas DeClaris, U-Md. professor

Nicholas DeClaris, 89, a retired University of Maryland professor of electrical engineering who designed patient health-care information management systems and medical protocols for a trauma hospital in Baltimore, died March 28 at an assisted-living home in Ellicott City, Md. The cause was a blood-borne bacterial infection, said his son, John-William DeClaris.

Dr. DeClaris, who lived in Fulton, Md., was born in Drama, Greece. He helped the Greek resistance against German occupiers in World War II, according to his family, and then immigrated to the United States. He worked at U-Md.’s College Park campus from 1967 to 2011 and also taught at its Baltimore campus. In the 1970s, he was recruited to help design the information network systems at what is now the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Arthur Campbell, research director

Arthur Campbell, 96, a former deputy director of the Center for Population Research at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, part of the National Institutes of Health, died March 10 at his home in Ocean Pines, Md. The cause was a form of sepsis, said a daughter, Julie Phillips.

Mr. Campbell was born in Brooklyn and moved to the Washington area in 1952 as a demographer with the Census Bureau. Later he was branch chief of natality statistics at the National Center for Health Statistics. He retired from NIH in 1994 after 26 years. In 2014, he moved to Ocean Pines from Bethesda, Md.

— From staff reports