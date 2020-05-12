Col. Stevens was born in Brewster, Wash. He worked for Shell Oil in Washington state, where he also served in the National Guard before being called to active duty in 1974 at the Pentagon. He retired from the military in 1992. In 2019 he moved to Washington state from West Springfield, Va.

AD

Michael Kristula, Foreign Service officer

Michael Kristula, 97, a Foreign Service officer who helped launch the U.S. Information Agency’s television and film media outlet Worldnet before his retirement in 1986, died March 27 at a retirement community in West Grove, Pa. The cause was complications following hip replacement surgery, said his son, Mark Kristula.

AD

Mr. Kristula, a Chicago native, spent 27 years in the Foreign Service as a USIA media specialist serving variously as a press attache, spokesman and public affairs officer. His posts included Mexico, Poland, Colombia and Bolivia, where in 1963 he and three other Americans were held hostage for 10 days by Bolivian miners.

AD

After his government career, he was a consultant for the International Media Fund in Washington, helping to develop media companies in Eastern Europe. He moved to West Grove from Annandale, Va., in 2009.

Edward Burger Jr., physician

Edward Burger Jr., 87, a Georgetown University medical school professor from 1973 to 1990 who later directed a continuing medical education program for doctors in remote parts of Russia, died April 4 at a D.C. hospital. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Sarah Burger.

AD

Dr. Burger, a District resident, was born in Cleveland. From 1969 to 1976, he worked in the office of the president’s science adviser, including work on policies for biomedical research as well as federal environmental and regulatory programs. From 1997 to 2013, he directed the Eurasian Medical Education Program, which is supported by government and foundation grants.

AD

Eskander Firouz, Iranian official

Eskander Firouz, 93, a former member of the Iranian parliament and a founding director of the Iranian environmental protection agency, died March 3 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was multiple myeloma, said a grandson, Amir-Hussein Radjy.

Mr. Firouz was born in Shiraz, Iran, and attended schools in Germany and the United States. He returned to Iran in the late 1940s where he was instrumental in the establishment of Iran’s national parks and wildlife program. He was jailed for six years after the 1979 Iranian revolution that deposed the shah. Since the 1990s, he had lived in Rockville, Md., and in Tehran.

AD

AD

Evans Hayward, physicist

Evans Hayward, 98, a physicist who retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology in 1990, died March 2 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was heart disease, said her caregiver, Sonia Clarke.

Dr. Hayward was born Evans Vaughan in New Jersey. She joined what then was the National Bureau of Standards in 1950 and specialized in precision measurements of photoatomic cross sections.

David Cooper, city official

David Cooper, 88, who was the director of planning and development for the city of Alexandria, Va., from 1974 to 1979, died March 26 at a hospital in Alexandria. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, Fay Menacker.

AD

Mr. Cooper, who had lived in Alexandria since 1974, was born in Paterson, N.J. He worked as a city planner consultant to the city of Falls Church, Va., until the mid-1980s and as a site selection consultant, helping banks and restaurant chains identify land for development, until his retirement in the late 1990s. He was a member of the memoir writer’s group at the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia and a volunteer with the Alive! family assistance program.

AD