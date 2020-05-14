Evans Hayward, physicist
Evans Hayward, 98, a physicist who retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology in 1990, died March 2 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was heart disease, said her caregiver, Sonia Clarke.
Dr. Hayward was born Evans Vaughan in New Jersey. She joined the National Bureau of Standards in 1950 and specialized in precision measurements of photoatomic cross sections.
David Cooper, city official
David Cooper, 88, who was director of planning and development for Alexandria, Va., from 1974 to 1979, died March 26 at a hospital in Alexandria. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, Fay Menacker.
Mr. Cooper, who had lived in Alexandria since 1974, was born in Paterson, N.J. He worked as a city planner consultant to Falls Church until the mid-1980s and as a site selection consultant, helping banks and restaurant chains identify land for development, until his retirement in the late 1990s. He was a member of the memoir writers’ group at the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia and a volunteer with the Alive! family assistance program.
