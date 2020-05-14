Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Eskander Firouz, Iranian official

Eskander Firouz, 93, a former member of the Iranian parliament and a founding director of the Iranian environmental protection agency, died March 3 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was multiple myeloma, said a grandson, Amir-Hussein Radjy.

Mr. Firouz was born in Shiraz, Iran, and attended schools in Germany and the United States. He returned to Iran in the late 1940s where he was instrumental in the establishment of Iran’s national parks and wildlife program. He was jailed for six years after the 1979 Iranian revolution that deposed the shah. Since the 1990s, he had lived in Rockville and in Tehran.

Evans Hayward, physicist

Evans Hayward, 98, a physicist who retired from the National Institute of Standards and Technology in 1990, died March 2 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was heart disease, said her caregiver, Sonia Clarke.

Dr. Hayward was born Evans Vaughan in New Jersey. She joined the National Bureau of Standards in 1950 and specialized in precision measurements of photoatomic cross sections.

David Cooper, city official

David Cooper, 88, who was director of planning and development for Alexandria, Va., from 1974 to 1979, died March 26 at a hospital in Alexandria. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, Fay Menacker.

Mr. Cooper, who had lived in Alexandria since 1974, was born in Paterson, N.J. He worked as a city planner consultant to Falls Church until the mid-1980s and as a site selection consultant, helping banks and restaurant chains identify land for development, until his retirement in the late 1990s. He was a member of the memoir writers’ group at the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia and a volunteer with the Alive! family assistance program.

