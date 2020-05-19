Dr. Connally, a native of Norfolk, Va., saw patients in his District practice for 32 years until his retirement in 2000. When Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas suffered a stroke in December 1974 while vacationing in the Bahamas, President Gerald R. Ford dispatched Dr. Connally to examine and bring him back to Washington.
Dr. Connally was a clinical faculty member of Georgetown University’s medical school from 1977 to 2000, chief of medicine at Sibley Memorial Hospital in the 1990s and a professor of internal medicine at George Washington University for eight years until 1976. He wrote the 2001 book “The Third Third: A Physician’s Guide to a Healthy, Happy, Longer Life” and was a volunteer at the Arlington Free Clinic, serving as its medical director for five years until 2010.
John 'Jack' Shaw, government official
John “Jack” Shaw, 80, a senior government official in Republican administrations who served as President George W. Bush’s deputy undersecretary of defense for international technology security from 2001 to 2004, died April 5 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said his wife, Helen Shaw.
Dr. Shaw was a native of Haverford, Pa. In the 1980s, he was a senior adviser to the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development and chief operating officer of the Commerce Department. He was a former senior fellow of Middle East studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a volunteer with the food assistance program at All Saints Episcopal Church in Chevy Chase.
