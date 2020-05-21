Mr. Robinson, who taught criminal law, criminal procedure and evidence for 38 years until his retirement in 2003, was a native of Portland, Ore. He worked there as a deputy district attorney and assistant U.S. attorney, and was a teaching fellow at Harvard University before joining GWU’s law faculty in 1965. Three years later, he appeared before the Supreme Court as the attorney for the state of Texas in the case Powell v. Texas, prevailing in the argument that chronic alcoholism is not a defense against public intoxication laws.
Jack Hahn, electronics engineer
Jack Hahn, 95, an electronics engineer who worked at the University of Maryland for 10 years until 1996 as director of a high-speed computer network linking 18 Southeast college campuses for scientific research, died March 8 at his home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his companion, Rosemary Hoffmann.
An early leader in computer engineering and high-speed data transfer, Dr. Hahn was director of the Southeastern Universities Research Association Network, better known as SURAnet.
Dr. Hahn was born in Brooklyn and came to Washington in 1976 when he joined the National Institutes of Health as a grants administrator focused on the applications of new computer technology on biomedical research.
— From staff reports