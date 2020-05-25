Mr. Nunn, a resident of Reston, Va., was born in Blytheville, Ark. He moved to the Washington area in 1972 and was a staff lawyer with the U.S. Tax Court and an officer with the judge advocate general of the Marine Corps during the 1970s, and then joined the Small Business Administration.

Sara Johnson, private tutor

Sara Johnson, 65, a private tutor of children with special needs, died Jan. 30 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cancer, said a sister, Haise Currie.

Ms. Johnson was born in Amarillo, Tex., and first came to Washington in 1979. She was a lobbyist with Pennzoil, legislative aide to Sen. John Tower (R-Tex.) and an office worker at the Transportation Department. In 1987, she went back to Texas but returned to the D.C. area in 2005 and became a special needs teacher.

Virginia Korab, volunteer

Virginia Korab, 95, a suburban Maryland volunteer who was a mental health worker, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, room mother at her children’s schools, and a secretary at Riverdale Presbyterian Church in University Park, Md., died Jan. 30 at a care center in Rockledge, Fla. The cause was complications from a hernia, said a son-in-law, Michael Lynch.

Mrs. Korab was born Virginia Baliles in Stuart, Va., and grew up in the Washington area. Last year, she moved to Florida from White Oak, Md.

Albert Caron, psychologist

Albert Caron, 93, a research psychologist at the National Institute of Mental Health from 1959 to 1979 who then was professor and co-director of the infant research laboratory at George Washington University until 1989, died Feb. 19 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Daniel Caron.

Dr. Caron, who lived in Silver Spring, Md., was born in Boston. From 1989 to 2006, he was director of the infant study center at Boston University before returning to the Washington area.

Richard Podol, USAID officer

Richard Podol, 91, an officer of the U.S. Agency for International Development who served as mission director for Zaire and Uganda before retiring in 1989, died Feb. 19 at his home in Reston, Va. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Elizabeth Podol.

Mr. Podol was born in Chicago. His 29-year career in the USAID included duty in Turkey, Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Tanzania. He coached youth sports in Reston in the 1970s and played in an adult softball league.

Kathleen Carmody, lawyer

Kathleen Carmody, 95, who in 1977 at the age of 53 obtained a law degree from Georgetown University and then practiced family law for 17 years in Montgomery County, died Feb. 23 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was encephalopathy, said a son, Steve Carmody.

Mrs. Carmody, a resident of Kensington, Md., was born Kathleen Langey in Plattsburgh, N.Y. She was a journalist in Plattsburgh and a public relations officer for colleges in Pennsylvania and New York before working in the 1950s and 1960s as a journalist with the Catholic Standard weekly newspaper in the Washington area. Her solo law practice included representing adults and children in neglect and abuse cases.

John Stitt, naval engineer

John Stitt, 95, a civilian engineer with the Navy Department who retired in 1979 after 31 years of service, died Feb. 11 at his home in Daytona Beach, Fla. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Kathryn Smith.

Mr. Stitt was a native Washingtonian. During World War II, he served in the Army Air Forces as a gunner on a B-17 bomber and flew 34 combat missions over Germany. Twenty years ago, he moved to Florida from Greenbelt, Md.

