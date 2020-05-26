Diane Brown, Tiffany executive

Diane Brown, 51, a market vice president of Tiffany & Co. who managed 20 stores and oversaw the opening last year of its CityCenterDC location, died March 25 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was metastatic breast cancer, said her husband, Leonard Brown.

Mrs. Brown, a resident of McLean, Va., was born Diane Ray in Jersey City. She worked 34 years for Tiffany, beginning in 1986 as a seasonal worker at its flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York. She rose to management and executive positions, and then moved to the Washington area in 1997 to manage and expand its regional retail operations. She was a past board member of Best Buddies, which provides programs for children with developmental disabilities.

John Orem, Navy captain

John Orem, 90, a Navy captain who retired in 1979 after 28 years of service, mostly as an engineer, died Feb. 28 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, John Orem.

Capt. Orem was born in Norfolk. His Navy career included postings in Washington and with the Pacific Fleet, where he supervised combat ship salvage in Vietnam during the war. After his military retirement, he was technical director of Advanced Technology in Arlington for 10 years.

Dana Biehl, DOJ prosecutor

Dana Biehl, 73, a Justice Department prosecutor who worked on narcotics, counterterrorism and police corruption cases for 35 years until his retirement in 2009, died March 7 at a hospital in Bend, Ore. The cause was a neurodegenerative disease related to exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, said a daughter, Amy Biehl.

Mr. Biehl, a former resident of Springfield, Va., was born in Boise, Idaho. He joined the Justice Department in 1974 and spent most of his career assigned to the criminal division. In 2000, he was sent to The Hague to serve as a U.S. representative on the prosecution team that tried two Libyan intelligence agents suspected in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103. A few years later, he went to Iraq as a legal adviser to the country’s newly formed Central Criminal Court.

Gerard Burke, NSA legal officer

Gerard Burke, 89, a retired National Security Agency legal officer who later was founder and chief executive of the Parvus Co., a private corporate intelligence and security group, died Feb. 9 at a health-care center in Washington. The cause was complications from dementia, said a son, Gerard Burke Jr.

Mr. Burke, who lived in Bethesda, Md., and Cambridge, Md., was born in Darby, Pa. He joined the NSA in 1955 and served as executive assistant to the director and general counsel for legal and legislative affairs. From 1969 to 1973, he was executive director of the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board.

He had a private legal practice in Washington from 1978 to 1984. He then founded Parvus, which merged into another company in 1999, after which Mr. Burke retired.

Beverly Wild, purchasing manager

Beverly Wild, 80, purchasing manager with Choice Hotels/Manor Care from 1971 to 1991 and a buyer/travel coordinator with SFA government contracting from 1991 to 2012, died Feb. 28 at her home in Bowie, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Kelly Stilwell.

Mrs. Wild was born Beverly Baggett in Washington.

Sol Blaufeld, Giant Food manager

Sol Blaufeld, 94, a general manager of several Giant Food stores, including those at Wheaton Plaza and Chevy Chase in Montgomery County, Md., died Feb. 23 at his home in Kensington, Md. The cause was multiple myeloma, said a son, Steve Blaufeld.

Mr. Blaufeld was born into a Jewish family in Berlin. His parents and a sister died in the Holocaust. He survived confinement in five Nazi concentration camps, his family said, and he immigrated to the United States in 1947. Soon thereafter he settled in Washington and began working as a food bagger at Giant. He retired in 1976.

