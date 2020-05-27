Mr. Spaulding was a native Washingtonian. He ran his own practice, the Traffic Law Information Center in Washington, for the 35 years. At night, he performed jazz and American standards as a pianist in clubs, restaurants and other venues. He was an organist and choir master at D.C.-area churches.
Susan Blackman, economist
Susan Blackman, 77, an economist who retired from the Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration in 1998, died Feb. 18 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was complications from kidney disease and septic shock, said her husband, Paul Blackman.
Mrs. Blackman, an Arlington resident, was born Susan Maclay in Washington and grew up in Dubuque, Iowa. She began her Commerce Department career in 1968 and retired as director of the office handling Korea and Southeast Asia.
James DeLong, auto sales and rental manager
James DeLong, 72, who retired about five years ago as auto sales and rental manager at Hill & Sanders Ford in Wheaton, Md., died March 24 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was rhabdomyolysis, a breakdown of skeletal muscles, said his wife, Liz DeLong.
Mr. DeLong, a resident of Kensington, Md., was born in Washington. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and then joined Hill & Sanders.
Neil Mark, USGS lawyer
Neil Mark, 73, a patent lawyer who worked for 23 years as an adviser at the U.S. Geological Survey before retiring three years ago, died Feb. 26 at a hospital in Arlington, Va. The cause was melanoma, said a family friend and spokeswoman, Cecilia Kennedy.
Mr. Mark, a resident of Fairfax County, Va., was born in New York City. He moved to the Washington area in 1968 and had worked for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office before joining the USGS.
MaSheila Cole, cleaner and server
MaSheila Cole, 62, a server at several restaurants in Washington and a cleaner at the National Institutes of Health who also worked at Big Loads laundromat, died March 21 at a hospice in Harwood, Md. The cause was ovarian cancer, said a sister, Gloria Williams.
Mrs. Cole, a resident of Annapolis, was born MaSheila Williams in Washington.
