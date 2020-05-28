Sheila Rogovin, psychologist

Sheila Rogovin, 89, a psychologist who had a private practice in Washington and Montgomery County from 1977 to 2020, died March 27 at her home in the District. The cause was lung cancer, said a son, John Rogovin.

Dr. Rogovin was born Sheila Ender in Brooklyn and had lived in the Washington area since 1958.

Josephine Lovejoy, administrative assistant

Josephine Lovejoy, 90, an administrative assistant at the Defense Intelligence Agency and predecessor agencies who retired in 1993, died March 9 at a hospice center in Arlington, Va. The cause was kidney failure, said a friend and spokesperson, MaryAnn Butterfield.

Ms. Lovejoy, an Arlington resident, was born in Washington. She began her federal career in 1951.

Carole McIndoe, teacher and psychologist

Carole McIndoe, 89, a teacher, auditory specialist and psychologist in the Montgomery County Public Schools Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program from 1975 to 1998, died March 1 at her home in Woodbine, Md. The cause was pneumonia and dementia, said a daughter, Holly Beaulac.

Mrs. McIndoe was born Carole McClain in Youngstown, Ohio, and had been a teacher of the deaf in England before moving to the Washington area in 1975.

Fritz Andersen, cardiologist

Fritz Andersen, 77, a cardiologist who retired in 2008 after 18 years with Virginia Heart, a Northern Virginia cardiovascular practice he co-founded in 1990, died April 8 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Carmen Alicia Morales.

Dr. Andersen received his medical training in his native Buenos Aires. He came to the Washington area in 1975 and served as chief of cardiology and president of the medical staff at Northern Virginia Doctors Medical Center in Arlington, Va.

Ellen Maxwell, budget officer

Ellen Maxwell, 64, who worked in the 1990s as a senior budget officer for what is now the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., died March 27 at her home in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a son, Charles Lonaeus.

Ms. Maxwell was born in Worcester, Mass. After working as an English-language teacher in Sweden, she came to Washington in 1980 and worked about seven years until 1991 as a budget officer for the Office of Management and Budget. More recently, she was active in the Palisades Citizens Association and advocated for the creation of the Palisades Farmers Market. She was a member of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Washington and past treasurer of the Acorn Garden Club in Fairfax County, Va.

Eudora Gray, Verizon employee

Eudora Gray, 66, a retired Verizon customer service specialist who helped to update and manage databases for emergency communication services, died April 5 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was complications from a pulmonary edema, said her daughter, Yolanda Gray.

Ms. Gray, a resident of Arbutus, Md., was a native Washingtonian. She began her career in the 1970s as a telephone operator for Bell Atlantic and then worked in customer service for AT&T in the 1980s and early 1990s. She spent 15 years with Verizon until her retirement in 2002.

