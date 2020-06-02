Daniel Bemah, cab service

Daniel Bemah, 70, a former taxi driver who ran his own cab service for more than 10 years before retiring in the late 1990s, died April 4 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was acute respiratory failure, said his son, Elisha Bemah.

Mr. Bemah, who had lived in Washington since 1975, was born in Monrovia, Liberia. He was a member of the Solid Rock Wheels of Love Holiness Church in Washington.

Mary Ragan 'Polly' Webster, civic leader

Mary Ragan “Polly” Webster, 97, who settled in Potomac, Md., in the late 1940s, co-founded the Potomac Almanac newspaper and was a founding member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, died April 8 at an assisted-living community in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a respiratory ailment, said a son, Bruce Adams.

Mrs. Webster was born Mary Ragan Naylor in Baltimore. In Potomac, she also started a women’s cooperative garden club and was president of her church’s women’s group. She left Potomac in 2012.

Mame Cohalan, muralist

Mame Cohalan, 80, an artist who painted large- and small-scale murals on sites ranging from animal cages at the National Zoo to office buildings in downtown Washington, died Feb. 12 at her home in Milton, Del. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Deirdre Cohalen.

Mrs. Cohalan was born Mame Kelley in Pittston, Pa., moved to Washington in 1960 and was an actress at Arena Stage, Washington Theatre Group and other venues. At 29, she started an art career doing dots of color 6 feet by 10 feet. In 1995, she moved to Delaware.

Page Miller, Library of Congress employee

Page Miller, 64, who had worked the past 40 years for the Library of Congress, most recently as a senior public information officer in the U.S. Copyright Office, died April 8 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from pneumonia and kidney failure, said a niece, Marianne Montgomery.

Ms. Miller was born in Baltimore and had lived in Washington since 1980.

Mary Elizabeth Hampshire, advertising manager

Mary Elizabeth Hampshire, 90, a former advertising manager who was known in Clifton, Va., as “the flower lady,” for her gardening store and tending flower beds at a traffic triangle at the town’s entrance, died April 15 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was septic shock, said her son, Gifford Hampshire.

Mrs. Hampshire was born Mary Elizabeth Ray in Devonshire, Bermuda. Early in her career, she worked in newspaper advertising in Bermuda, New York City and Washington. A Fairfax County resident since 1956, she bred basset hounds on her farm near Clifton, where she owned and operated the Garden Court in the 1980s. She later ran the business out of her farm while also voluntarily beautifying public spaces in Clifton with perennials in old whiskey barrels on street corners and flowers around flagpoles.

Lansdale Sasscer Jr., Maryland delegate

Lansdale Sasscer Jr., 93, a Maryland state delegate from 1955 to 1963 who was a partner in the Upper Marlboro law firm Sasscer, Clagett & Bucher, died April 13 at his home in Upper Marlboro. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a grandson, Fraser Henderson Jr.

Mr. Sasscer, a lifelong Upper Marlboro resident, retired in 1995 after 43 years with the law firm, founded by his father, former congressman Lansdale Sasscer (D-Md.). The younger Mr. Sasscer was a past president of the Upper Marlboro Lions Club and the Bank of Brandywine. He was a senior warden of Trinity Episcopal Church in Upper Marlboro and co-publisher and co-owner of the Enquirer Gazette community newspaper.

