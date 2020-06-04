Mr. Butler, a resident of Springdale, Md., was born in Fort Motte, S.C. He came to Washington in the mid-1950s and worked 39 years as a chauffeur for senior government officials in the Army and Transportation departments as well as the General Services Administration. Among his clients was a former deputy secretary of housing and urban development, Alfred DelliBovi. Mr. Butler retired in 1995.

AD

Bill Ament, occupational-safety expert

Bill Ament, 81, an occupational safety and health expert who helped to develop standards to minimize hearing loss at industrial work sites, died April 13 at a hospital in Richmond. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Carolyn Ament.

AD

Mr. Ament, a Detroit native, worked for the Labor Department’s Employment Standards Administration before helping establish the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 1971.

He did similar occupational safety work for ORC Worldwide in Washington, retiring in 2003 after 26 years with the human resources company. In 2012, he moved to Bon Air, Va., from Reston, Va., where he had lived for 50 years and was past president and treasurer of the Rotary Club. He also was a founder of the Reston-to-Washington commuter-bus system.

AD

Glenn Flittner, fisheries official

Glenn Flittner, 91, who retired from the National Marine Fisheries Service in 1994 as its director of research and environmental information, died April 15 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said his wife, Evelyn Flittner.

AD

Mr. Flittner, who lived in Rockville before moving to Gaithersburg, Md., in 2018, was born in Los Angeles. He worked in fisheries, oceanic and atmospheric scientific research for about 40 years in several sister agencies within the Commerce Department. He was a past board chairman of PLAN of Maryland-D.C., a nonprofit organization that provides services for people with mental disabilities.

AD

Linnadee Hoover, Naval Research employee

Linnadee Hoover, 94, who worked 25 years for the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington before retiring in the mid-1980s as a security specialist in the defensive electronic warfare division, died March 17 at her son’s home in Charlotte. The cause was a pulmonary edema, said the son, Scott Hoover.

Mrs. Hoover was born Linnadee Wilson in Union Township, Ind. She lived in Fort Washington, Md., before moving to Bradenton, Fla., in 1990.

AD

Arthur Karp, lawyer

Arthur Karp, 89, an assistant prosecutor who retired in 1997 as a senior deputy in the Arlington County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, died April 6 at his home in Walnut Creek, Calif. The cause was leukemia, said his wife, Laura Lee Karp.

AD

Mr. Karp was born in the Bronx. He spent 23 years with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office and, in 1988, helped oversee the use of the new technology of DNA testing as a genetic fingerprint in the conviction of a serial rapist and killer. He moved to California from Arlington, Va., in 1999.

Dale Meers, psychoanalytic therapist

Dale Meers, 92, a psychoanalytic therapist, academic and clinical social worker who led efforts to make therapy accessible to children in low-income communities, died March 22 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was acute respiratory failure with hypoxia, said his wife, Elizabeth Meers.

AD

Dr. Meers, who lived in the District, was born in Seattle and trained in child psychoanalysis with his mentor, Anna Freud, in London. He opened a private D.C. practice in 1964 and later opened a second office in Bethesda. He worked at Children’s National Hospital for eight years until 1973. He taught child health and development at George Washington University in the 1970s and held executive positions in the Baltimore-D.C. Institute for Psychoanalysis, serving as director of its low-cost clinic from 1978 to 1981.

AD

Jane Mengenhauser, food journalist

Jane Mengenhauser, 88, who was the food-page editor at the Washington suburban Journal Newspapers in the 1980s, died April 1 at a nursing home in Ashburn, Va. The cause was dementia, said her husband, Jim Mengenhauser.

Mrs. Mengenhauser, an Alexandria, Va., resident since 1968, was born Mary Jane O’Shea in Haverhill, Mass. As a young woman, she spent a year with the American Red Cross Clubmobile service in Korea, playing music on a record player and serving doughnuts to U.S. soldiers in remote outposts. Over the years, she contributed food articles to Yankee magazine, Army Times magazine and The Washington Post, which included a piece in 2005 about Tiny Tim Cranberry Tarts.

AD

AD

She wrote two books, “Bake Sale Bonanza,” and “The Celibate Gourmet: A Cookbook for Liberated Clergy Persons.” She was a member of the D.C. chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier, a society of professional women in the food, wine and hospitality industry.