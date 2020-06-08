Marjorie Angelo, teacher

Marjorie Angelo, 80, who was a kindergarten teacher at St. Rita’s Catholic School in Alexandria, Va., for 22 years until 2004, died April 13 at her home in Cass Township, Pa. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her husband, Frank Angelo.

Mrs. Angelo was born Marjorie Yug in Big Bend, Wis. In the 1960s, she worked as a teacher in Turkey and elsewhere as part of the Defense Department’s overseas teaching program. She lived in Alexandria for nearly 30 years before moving to Pennsylvania in 2009.

David Davies, economic adviser

David Davies, 89, a World Bank economic adviser from 1975 to 2005, died March 23 at a residential facility in Irvington, Va. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Lisa O’Donnell.

Mr. Davies was born in Cleveland and was a college history professor and a Ford Foundation economic adviser before moving to the Washington area in 1975. A former resident of Annandale, Va., he moved to Irvington after retiring.

Assad Homayoun, Iranian diplomat

Assad Homayoun, 87, a former Iranian political affairs diplomat who served at the Iranian Embassy in Washington for 12 years until the Islamic Revolution in 1979, died April 11 at his home in the District. The cause was cancer, said his son, Aresh Homayoun.

Dr. Homayoun, who was born in Tehran, lived in exile in the United States after his departure as minister of the Iranian Embassy. A vocal critic of the Islamic fundamentalist government, he advised Iranian political opposition groups working outside of Iran, and he wrote and lectured widely on Middle Eastern geopolitical affairs. He taught political science at George Washington University in the 1980s.

Mark Masterson Jr., Giant Food officer

Mark Masterson Jr., 89, a store manager and then community service officer for Giant Food, died March 25 at an assisted-living center in Laurel, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Gina Toliver.

Mr. Masterson, a native Washingtonian, worked 50 years for Giant Food. He retired in 1995 as community service officer, a job created to help revitalize Washington after the 1968 riots that followed the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The position involved providing job opportunities, youth programs, community relations and educational programs.

Thomas Fanning, microbiologist

Thomas Fanning, 76, a microbiologist at the National Cancer Institute from 1984 to 1990 and at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology from 1990 to 2006, died March 25 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was a cerebral hemorrhage, said his wife, Gisela Fanning-Heidecker.

Dr. Fanning, a resident of Frederick, Md., was born in Phoenix. He was on the faculty of the University of California at Davis before moving to the Washington area in 1984.

Brenda Kasprzak, editor

Brenda Kasprzak, 78, an editor with the Louis Rukeyser financial newsletter from 1992 to 1995 and then a technical editor with publications of the American Petroleum Institute until 1998, died March 29 at a hospital in Cary, N.C. The cause was pneumonia, said her husband, John Kasprzak.

Mrs. Kasprzak was born Brenda White in Ashland, Ky., and moved to the Washington area in 1950. She was a secretary for seven years before working for Rukeyser. A former resident of Alexandria, Va., she moved to Cary in 2009.

Mary Byus, nurse

Mary Byus, 82, a nurse who worked as the evening supervisor at the Mariner Health of Southern Maryland nursing home in Clinton from 1988 to 1997, died April 9 at her home in Temple Hills, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a son, Jonathan Byus.

Mrs. Byus was born Mary Jane Chase in Mechanicsville, Md. In the early years of her career, she held nursing positions at Provident Hospital in Baltimore and D.C. General Hospital, Freedmen’s Hospital and St. Elizabeths Hospital, all in Washington. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Temple Hills.