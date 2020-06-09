Mr. McIntyre was born in Enterprise, W.Va. He was a history teacher and football and basketball coach in West Virginia and Ohio before moving to the Washington area in the late 1960s. He lived in Clarksburg, Md., for about 40 years before moving to Taneytown, Md., in 2015.

Emily Lasik, Kmart employee

Emily Lasik, 88, a longtime Herndon, Va., homemaker who worked at a Kmart store in the early 1980s, died April 12 at a retirement home in Herndon. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Dan Lasik.

Mrs. Lasik was born Emily Darmon in Cleveland and came to the Washington area in 1976. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Herndon.

Donald Sherk, economist

Donald Sherk, 84, an economist who specialized in international development banking for the Treasury Department in Washington, Manila and Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and was later an economic adviser with private and government organizations, died April 27 at a hospital in Baltimore. The cause was complications from the novel coronavirus as well as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, said his wife, Kathy Koch.

Mr. Sherk, a resident of North Bethesda, Md., was born in Ida Grove, Iowa, and was a college teacher in Boston before moving to the Washington area and joining the Treasury Department in 1976. He left Treasury in 1989 and for the next two decades held positions with private enterprise and development companies and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris and the U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany.

Paul Burnsky, AFL-CIO official

Paul Burnsky, 98, a retired president of the AFL-CIO metal trades department who negotiated asbestos compensation settlements and advocated for using American-made components in naval vessels, died March 29 at a son’s home in Olney, Md. The cause was complications from pneumonia, said the son, P.J. Burnsky.

Mr. Burnsky, a resident of Rockville, Md., for 55 years, was a native of Throop, Pa. A trained pilot and airplane mechanic, he joined a local of the International Association of Machinists in Chicago in 1946 and moved to Washington in 1965 to work as assistant to the IAM president.

The following year, he helped organize a nationwide strike that led to an increase in pay and benefits. He later served as the IAM’s director of organizing and helped build its membership to more than 2 million workers. He was president of the metal trades department for 22 years until 1993.

Charlie 'Chuck' Lawhorn III, musician

Charlie “Chuck” Lawhorn III, 68, a bassist with the Northern Virginia-based pan-Celtic band IONA, which performed in pubs and music festivals in the United States and abroad, died April 17 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Brenda Lawhorn.

Mr. Lawhorn, a resident of Waldorf, Md., was born in Washington. He began playing the bass guitar at 11, and in the 1970s and early 1980s, he performed in nightclubs in the East Coast and Midwest with the cover band Our Pleasure. He was a member of the Fabulous Potato Heads Rhythm & Blues Ceili Band in the 1990s. For the past 19 years, he performed with IONA, which played traditional folk music of the Celtic nations in their original language. The band performed in Canada, Ireland and Scotland.

He also worked since 2002 as an information technologist at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Arlington, Va.

Harold Thompson, HHS official

Harold Thompson, 81, a Department of Health and Human Services senior official who retired in 2005 as director of the office of international health, died April 5 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a son, Brian Thompson.

Mr. Thompson, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was born in Rochester, N.Y. In 1965, he joined the public health service of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, predecessor of the HHS. He helped build public-health projects on American Indian reservations as well as in Africa. He was a member of the Senior Executive Service and held, among other positions, director of the office of the secretary of HHS.

Jeremiah Kelliher, dentist

Jeremiah Kelliher, 87, a dentist who ran Kelliher Family Dentists in Springfield, Va., for 29 years until his retirement in 1992, died April 22 at his home in Springfield. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Kathleen Ketch.

Dr. Kelliher was born in Providence and was raised by older siblings when their parents died. After working his way through college earning money as a dance hall singer and serving in the Army Corps of Engineers, he graduated valedictorian from Georgetown University’s school of dentistry in 1960. He was a cantor and choir member at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Springfield.

