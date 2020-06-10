In 1985 he purchased the InTowner, a mimeographed neighborhood tabloid that he transformed into a printed weekly newspaper. About eight years ago, the print edition was dropped, and the InTowner became an online publication.
Mary Lee Parker, music librarian
Mary Lee Parker, 93, a music librarian at D.C. public libraries for 35 years before retiring in 1984 from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, died May 2 at a nursing home in Hyattsville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a nephew, Charles Babington.
Ms. Parker, a District resident since the late 1940s, was a native of Rocky Mount, N.C.
June Thompson, schools reading specialist
June Thompson, 79 a reading specialist who taught in Montgomery County public schools for about 30 years until her retirement in 2007, died May 2 at a hospice center in Towson, Md. The cause was ovarian cancer, said a son, Brian Thompson.
Mrs. Thompson, who lived in Gaithersburg, Md., was born June Jones in Buffalo.
Russell Weidman, Navy commander
Russell Weidman, 86, a retired Navy commander who worked on development and testing for the Harpoon and Tomahawk cruise missile programs, died March 16 at a retirement community in Springfield, Va. The cause was cardiac arrhythmia, said his daughter, Jane Waligorski.
Cmdr. Weidman, a Springfield resident since 1975, was born in Wilkinsburg, Pa. He was a Vietnam War aviator and later transitioned to aeronautical engineering. He retired from the Navy in 1978 and became a senior scientist for Science Applications International, retiring as a vice president in 1996. He helped preserve Civil War records as a volunteer at the National Archives.
Daniel Connor, pathologist
Daniel Connor, 91, a pathologist who retired in 1987 as chairman of the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology’s department of infectious and parasitic diseases pathology and as registrar of geographic pathology, died March 25 at a retirement community in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, Daniel Connor.
Dr. Connor was born in Aylmer, Ontario. He joined the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology in 1959. From 1988 to 1999, he taught pathology at Georgetown University’s medical school.
