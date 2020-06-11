AD

Virginia Chafee, senator's wife

Virginia Chafee, 93, a former McLean, Va., resident who advocated for a Fairfax County nature preserve and helped influence signature environmental legislation sponsored by her husband, Sen. John H. Chafee (R-R.I.), died March 21 at her home in Warwick, R.I. The cause was a heart ailment, said her daughter, Georgia Chafee Nassikas.

Mrs. Chafee was born Virginia Coates in Dublin, N.H. She was Rhode Island’s first lady while her husband was governor in the 1960s. When he came to Washington to serve as Navy secretary in 1969, Mrs. Chafee set up the family home in McLean, where she became active in the establishment of what is now Scott’s Run Nature Preserve.

Her husband served in the Senate from 1977 until his death in 1999. Her son Lincoln D. Chafee (R-R.I.) succeeded his father in the Senate and was also governor of Rhode Island.

Wanda Bacon, D.C. government worker

Wanda Bacon, 78, an officer of the D.C. government whose work included case management and court representation for clients of the D.C. Department of Human Services, died March 17 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said Chantel Ferguson, her son’s fiancee.

Ms. Bacon, who lived in Washington, was born Wanda Clark in Fitzgerald, Ga., and moved to Washington in 1960. She retired from the D.C. government in 1998 after 25 years of service.

Michael Kimmel, Justice Department lawyer

Michael Kimmel, 82, a retired Justice Department lawyer who represented the government in various circuits of the U.S. Court of Appeals, died April 29 at an assisted-living center in Brookline, Mass. The cause was complications from the novel coronavirus, said his son, Gregory Wallace.

Mr. Kimmel was a native of Amarillo, Tex. He worked for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. before a 17-year career at the Justice Department, retiring in 1988 as senior appellate counsel. He lived in the District for more than 50 years and in Arlington, Va., for about a year before moving to Brookline in 2018.

Elizabeth Ross Noyes, actress

Elizabeth Ross Noyes, 93, a former Broadway actress who did television and radio commercial work after settling in the Washington area in 1964, died April 23 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her son, Alex Noyes.

Mrs. Noyes was born Elizabeth Ross in Morristown, N.J. She appeared in several Broadway plays in the mid-1940s and early 1950s. She later did voice-over work on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered,” for which her husband, the late Broadway producer and journalist Thomas Noyes, was a frequent commentator.