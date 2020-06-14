Mrs. Noyes was born Elizabeth Ross in Morristown, N.J. She appeared in several Broadway plays in the mid-1940s and early 1950s. She later did voice-over work on NPR’s “All Things Considered,” for which her husband, the late Broadway producer and journalist Thomas Noyes, was a frequent commentator.

David Sewell, World Bank economist

David Sewell, 80, a former World Bank senior economist and consultant, died April 3 at a retirement home in Arlington. He had Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Michael Sewell.

Dr. Sewell was born in Timaru, New Zealand. He was a director of the Economic Council of Canada in Ottawa before moving to the Washington area in the mid-1990s. He worked for the World Bank, including as lead economist in the social division for the Middle East and North African region, for five years until 2002. He then worked at the World Bank as a consultant until 2012.

Clarence 'Cleve' Overton, artist

Clarence “Cleve” Overton, 91, an artist whose 3-D work, collages and mixed-media pieces using trash, discarded wood, parts of broken electronics and other materials were shown at Washington-area galleries for decades, died April 29 at his home in Bradenton, Fla. The cause was a gastrointestinal illness, said his wife, Jude Andreasen.

Mr. Overton, who was also a writer, photographer and civil rights activist, was born on Staten Island and moved to Washington in 1989. He moved to Florida from Washington in 2015.

John Wilkerson, NOAA oceanographer

John Wilkerson, 94, a retired National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer who helped pioneer the use of sonar for measuring ocean surface precipitation and wind, died April 20 at his home in Bethesda. The cause was complications from dementia, said his son, Scott Wilkerson.

Mr. Wilkerson was a native Washingtonian. He worked at the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office for 19 years and then at NOAA for 25 years until 2002. Over the years, he helped restore functional replicas of World War I-era biplanes, one of which is on display at the Smithsonian’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly.

Leepo Yu, NIH biophysicist

Leepo Yu, 80, a retired National Institutes of Health biophysicist who for 40 years acted and sang in traditional Chinese operas at cultural centers and auditoriums in the United States and China, died April 28 at her home in Bethesda. The cause was cancer, said her brother, Ta-Pei Cheng.

Dr. Yu was born Cheng Lee-Po in Shanghai. She worked 36 years for NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases before retiring in 2009 as a section chief in the laboratory of muscle biology. Her research included collaboration with a team of international scientists specializing in the study of molecular-level muscle structure with the use of synchrotron X-ray diffraction.

Mary Jane Saylor, teacher

Mary Jane Saylor, 91, a retired Montgomery County Public Schools special-education teacher, died March 29 at an assisted-living center in Kensington. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said a son, Dave Saylor.

Mrs. Saylor, who had lived in Kensington since 1969, was born Mary Jane Lapp in Lansdale, Pa. She worked more than 20 years for schools in Montgomery County, mainly with deaf and hearing-impaired students at Rock Creek Valley Elementary School in Rockville, until 1992. She was a volunteer at the National Lutheran Home in Rockville and a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Bethesda.

— From staff reports