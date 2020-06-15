Mr. Ingraham, who had lived in Rockville since the late 1960s, was born in Baltimore. He played in marching, concert and jazz bands during his four years in the Navy until 1962. He played in the Rockville Municipal Band in the late 1960s and worked 22 years for the Postal Service until 1984. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts at the Millian Memorial United Methodist Church in Rockville.
Martha Ellen McCrossin, social worker
Martha Ellen McCrossin, 73, a Head Start social worker who worked in Montgomery County public schools for more than 30 years until her retirement in 2013, died April 30 at a hospice center in Rockville. The cause was cancer, said her daughter, Julia McCrossin.
Mrs. McCrossin, who had lived in Gaithersburg since the mid-1950s, was born Martha Ellen Tuten in Greenville, S.C. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Gaithersburg and a supporter of animal rescue organizations.
Francis 'Mike' Hugo, Capitol Hill staffer
Francis “Mike” Hugo, 83, who worked in staff positions for the Library of Congress, the U.S. Senate and the Republican National Committee before retiring in 1988 after 16 years as minority staff director of the House Appropriations Committee, died April 16 at a veterans home in Scarborough, Maine. The cause was complications from the novel coronavirus, said his wife, Matile Hugo.
Mr. Hugo was born in Watertown, N.Y. He lived in the Washington area for 41 years before moving to Brunswick, Maine, from Arlington in 2003. In 1996, he rode his bicycle on a seven-week cross-country tour.
