Mrs. Herring was born Betty Jo Lovingood in Alexandria, Va. She was a former Boy Scout den mother and a member of the women’s civic and charity organizations of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Largo, Md.

Patti Green Roth, theater and disabilities advocate

Patti Green Roth, 69, a ubiquitous figure of Northern Virginia community theater who combined her passion for the performing arts with advocacy for people with disabilities, died April 11 at her home in McLean, Va. The cause was kidney cancer, said her daughter, Talia Roth.

Ms. Green Roth worked for a variety of theater companies and nonprofit arts organizations in Northern Virginia that sought to raise awareness on disability issues and produce shows created by people with disabilities, including ArtStream. She also arranged for audio description services for the visually impaired attending shows by the McLean Community Players, where she was a board member and vice president for community outreach for more than a decade.

In 2014, she started and operated PGR Productions, which provided theater-based vocal, physical and cognitive exercises, including memorizing dialogue, for residents at D.C.-area assisted-living centers.

She was born Patricia Green in Queens. After working in the late 1970s as a Prince George’s County Public Schools special education teacher, she was a project director for the National Disability Rights Network in Washington and later a project manager and policy consultant for the United Cerebral Palsy Association.

Harold Williams, budget analyst

Harold Williams, 90, who retired in 1986 after a 38-year career as a Navy Department budget analyst, died April 22 at a retirement home in Rockville, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, David Williams.

Mr. Williams was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and raised in Hazelton, Pa. He lived for 53 years in Potomac, Md., before moving to Rockville in 2015.

William Cohan, court employee

William Cohan, 91, who worked 30 years for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts before retiring in 1993 as chief of court security, died April 13 at a nursing home in Rockville, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said his daughter, Jenny Cohan.

Mr. Cohan, a Rockville resident, was born in Chicago. He came to the Washington area in 1963 when he began his career at the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts as an assistant chief of probation.

Charles 'Tim' Wood, museum curator

Charles “Tim” Wood, 84, who helped plan the design and display of exhibits and artifacts at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., before retiring after two years as its chief curator in 2007, died April 29 at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from dementia, said his son, Derek Wood.

Mr. Wood, a native Washingtonian, spent more than three decades as a curator at the museum’s predecessor, the Marine Corps Historical Center at the Washington Navy Yard, until it closed in 2005. He lived in Fairfax Station, Va., before moving to Chevy Chase, Md., in 2013 and then to Bethesda in 2018.

David Melendy, journalist

David Melendy, 71, a retired Associated Press radio broadcaster, producer and journalist who anchored a morning-drive top-of-the-hour news broadcast and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for his coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, died April 18 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Lorna Melendy.

Mr. Melendy, a native of Corpus Christi, Tex., had lived in Washington since he joined AP Radio in 1983. He covered the White House, Congress, space launches, and medical and science news as well as business and economic trends in a feature called AP Money Minute. He retired in 2015 and helped produce and host podcasts on press freedom and media literacy for the National Press Club.

