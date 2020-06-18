Mr. Jackson, an Alexandria resident, was born Janko Jaksekovic in what was Zagreb, Yugoslavia (now Croatia). He immigrated to the United States when he was 12 and spent his high school years in Washington. He worked for the Naval Research Laboratory for 17 years until 1976, where one of his assignments was reverse engineering a captured Soviet missile. Since the early 1980s, he had been president of the surgical suture-manufacturing company S. Jackson in Alexandria.

AD

AD

Gertrude Axilrod, NIH employee

Gertrude Axilrod, 103, a biochemist and technical information specialist who worked for the National Institutes of Health for more than 20 years before retiring in 1982, died April 10 at a retirement home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said her daughter Elaine Craig.

Mrs. Axilrod was born Gertrude Dannenberg in Berlin. She came to the United States in 1934, settled in the Washington area in 1942 and worked a few years at what was then the National Bureau of Standards. She was a biochemist in the dermatology branch of the National Cancer Institute in the 1960s and worked at the NIH research documentation section for 14 years until 1982. She was a member of Hadassah Greater Washington.

AD

Robert Richardson Sr., human resources director

Robert Richardson Sr., 87, a human resources director at United Planning Organization in Washington who retired in 2004, died May 3 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was complications from gastrointestinal surgery, said a daughter, Linda Richardson-Jones.

AD

Mr. Richardson, a Washington resident, was born in Temple, Tex. He moved to the Washington area in 1971 and was a labor relations specialist with the American Federation of Government Employees before joining UPO, the community action agency for the District of Columbia, in 1983.

James McLeod, communications engineer

James McLeod, 94, a communications engineer for GTE and its predecessor companies Contel and Page Communications from 1955 to 1992, died April 16 at his home in Bellingham, Wash. The cause was coronary artery disease, said a daughter, Lyn McLeod.

AD

Mr. McLeod, a Bellingham native, settled in the Washington area in 1955 and returned to his hometown in 2002 from Bethesda, Md.

Hilda Carter-Maiden, homemaker

Hilda Carter-Maiden, 64, a Washington homemaker, died May 11 at a medical center in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, Joseph Maiden.

AD

She was born Hilda Carter in Front Royal, Va. She lived in Washington from 1970 to 1982 and from 1989 to 2011 before moving to Fort Walton Beach.

William Gehron, Foreign Service officer

William Gehron, 95, a retired Foreign Service officer who specialized in arms control and disarmament, died May 24 at a retirement home in Lewes, Del. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Anne Holloway.

AD

Mr. Gehron was born in New York City. He retired from the Foreign Service in 1981 after a 24-year career that included duty in Switzerland. In retirement, he was a senior officer reviewing Freedom of Information Act requests until 2007, when he moved to Lewes from Alexandria, Va.

James Ritter, lab researcher

James Ritter, 85, a scientist at the Naval Research Laboratory who retired in 1997 as chief of the radiation effects branch, died May 2 at a medical center in Olney, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Jonathan Ritter.

AD

Mr. Ritter, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Denver and moved to the Washington area in 1962 when he joined the Naval Research Laboratory. He was a past president of For Love of Children and chairman of the social concerns committee at First United Methodist Church in Hyattsville, Md.

AD