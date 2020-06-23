He was born in Bridgeport, Conn., and served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1985. He taught private accordion lessons and also taught at George Washington University. He led a civilian musical ensemble, the Stereo Strings. He also led a musical ensemble at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
Debra Millenson, lawyer
Debra Millenson, 72, a Washington lawyer in government and private practice who from 2004 until 2019 ran a solo law firm specializing in regulatory compliance, died May 12 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was metastatic endometrial cancer, said a sister, Leslie Millenson.
Ms. Millenson was born in Cleveland and moved to the Washington area in 1974. She had been a lawyer with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Labor Department and the Akin Gump law firm.
Catherine Furlong, statistician
Catherine Furlong, 94, who retired from the President’s Council of Economic Advisers as senior statistician in 2005 after 54 years with the agency, died April 6 at a memory-care center in Alexandria, Va. The cause was dementia, said a daughter, Susan Phillips.
Mrs. Furlong was born Cathrine Heitzman in Gainesville, Fla., and had lived in the Washington area since 1949.
— From staff reports