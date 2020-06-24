Thomas Murphy Jr., Episcopal priest

The Rev. Thomas Murphy Jr., 71, an Episcopal priest who had been a volunteer chaplain at Washington National Cathedral and assistant to the rector at Christ Church in Georgetown, died May 9 at a hospice center in Washington. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a daughter, Elizabeth Rieser-Murphy.

Rev. Murphy, a D.C. resident, was born in Stamford, Conn., and first moved to the Washington area in 1976. He was an assistant at Christ Church from 2007 to 2014. Before that, he worked for Bread for the World and for not-for-profit organizations involved in soup kitchens, shelters for the homeless and social justice.

Brian Rubendall, State Department employee

Brian Rubendall, 54, who retired in 2014 as a special agent-in-charge in the Office of the Inspector General at the State Department, died April 20 at a hospital in Fairfax County. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Nancy Schechtman.

Mr. Rubendall, a resident of Oakton, Va., was born in Freeport, Ill. He worked in Chicago as a criminal investigator for the Department of Housing and Urban Development and then came to the Washington area in 1992 and started a 22-year career with the Inspector General’s Office. In 2007, he filed a whistleblower’s complaint against then-State Department Inspector General Howard Krongard, who resigned later that year after allegations of hampering a federal probe into the security contractor Blackwater.

Richard Mason, CIA analyst, dance teacher

Richard Mason, 98, a CIA analyst from 1948 to 1972 who specialized in the Soviet Union and who also worked as a ballroom dancing teacher, died May 7 at his home in San Diego. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son, David Mason.

Mr. Mason was born in State College, Pa. From 1962 to 2000, he owned and operated a company that produced and sold dance records. He was editor and publisher of the DanceWeek newsletter from 1976 to 1998. In 2000, he moved to San Diego from McLean, Va., and continued to teach dancing into his 90s.

Jeanne Imburg, docent

Jeanne Imburg, 93, a docent from the 1970s to 1990s at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden and the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, died April 30 at a care center in Arlington, Mass. The cause was complications from the novel coronavirus, said a son, Dan Ross.

Mrs. Imburg was born Jeanne Goldman in Newburg, N.Y., and had lived in the Washington area for 49 years before moving to Massachusetts in 2012.

