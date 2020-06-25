Mr. Stokes, a Reston resident for about 50 years, was a native Washingtonian. As a young man, he raced sailboats on the Chesapeake Bay. A member of the D.C. Hot Jazz Society, he regularly enjoyed performances by Louis Armstrong and other jazz luminaries at the Brown Derby and Blue Mirror.

Mr. Stokes joined the Foreign Service in the 1950s and was a State Department courier in Paris and an officer at the American consulate in Cali, Colombia. In the 1960s and ’70s, he worked in Northern Virginia for Friden Calculating Machine Co. and Prudential Insurance. He later went into business for himself selling coffee and other products online.

Emanuel Colson, NIH employee

Emanuel Colson, 86, a maintenance engineer at the National Institutes of Health who retired in 2003 after 28 years of service, died May 5 at his home in Lanham, Md. The cause was cardiac arrhythmia, said a daughter, Debra Colson.

Mr. Colson was born in Ansonville, N.C., and moved to the Washington area in 1952.

Henry Mahe Jr., consultant

Henry Mahe Jr., 83, a Washington political and business consultant who from 1974 to 1977 was executive director of the Republican National Committee, died May 3 at his home in Albuquerque. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Theresa Mezzetti.

Mr. Mahe was born in Pueblo, Colo. In 1977, he established his consultancy, Eddie Mahe, which worked on bringing the World Cup soccer tournament to the United States in 1994 as well as issues involving real estate, mining and agriculture.

In 2001, the company joined the international law firm Foley & Lardner. Mr. Mahe moved to Albuquerque from Fairfax County, Va., in 2006 and continued to work until four years ago.

John Sorensen, NRC officer

John Sorensen, 86, an officer of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission who retired in 2005 as special assistant to the director, died April 18 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was multiple systems atrophy, said a daughter, Kaaren Sorensen.

Mr. Sorensen was born in Minneapolis and moved to the Washington area in 1967. He was a manager with NUS Corp. energy and environmental consulting in Rockville and later worked for Grove Engineering in Gaithersburg, Md., before joining the NRC in 1993.

Collis Key, DMV employee

Collis Key, 76, who spent 34 years working for the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles before retiring in 1998 as an insurance operations specialist, died May 5 at an assisted-living facility in Clinton, Md. The cause was pneumonia and heart disease, said a son, Reginald Kee.

Mr. Key, a resident of Upper Marlboro, Md., was born in Branchville, Va.

Barry Newton, computer consultant

Barry Newton, 70, a computer consultant who was the founder and principal of Ashton Computing and Management Services, died May 12 at his home in Ashton, Md. The cause was cancer, said his wife, Judy Newton.

Mr. Newton was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, to parents serving in the U.S. State Department. From 1980 to 1995, he was a computer analyst with what became the National Institute of Standards and Technology. He then started his own business.

John Ferch, diplomat

John Ferch, 84, a retired State Department officer who had served as chargé d’affaires in Mexico City, chief of the U.S. interest section in Cuba, and as ambassador to Honduras in 1985 and 1986, died May 5 at his home in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was cerebral vascular disease, said a son, David Ferch.

Mr. Ferch was born in Toledo and served in the State Department from 1958 to 1986. Later he was a diplomat-in-residence at Brown University, a foreign relations adviser to Sen. Bill Bradley (D-N.J.), an economics officer for the CIA and chief of international programs for the Labor Department before retiring in 1995.

