Ethel Hamburger, teacher

Ethel Hamburger, 92, a former teacher who taught at Rock Creek Elementary School in Chevy Chase, Md., in the 1950s and at Temple Sinai’s kindergarten school in Washington in the 1960s, died April 23 at an ­assisted-living center in Media, Pa. The cause was complications from the novel coronavirus, said a granddaughter, Arielle Cohen.

Mrs. Hamburger was born Ethel Jacobson in Chicago. She lived in the Washington area for 39 years before moving in 1993 to Elkins Park, Pa., from Chevy Chase. She was a past chapter president of Hadassah Greater Washington and a board member of Congregation Beth El, a synagogue in Bethesda, Md.

Shirley Meighan, principal

Shirley Meighan, 95, a principal of Howard County’s Northfield Elementary School, which received federal recognition for excellence during her tenure, died April 28 at a retirement community in Sykesville, Md. The cause was complications from the novel coronavirus, said her son, Carl Fink.

Mrs. Meighan was principal of Northfield Elementary in Ellicott City, Md., for six years until her retirement in 1990. In 1986, she was named one of the country’s top 58 principals by the National Association of Elementary School Principals while her school was one of 270 schools to receive an exemplary education award from the U.S. Education Department.

She was born Shirley Crist in Glenelg, Md. She attended West Friendship Elementary in the 1930s, taught there for 16 years and was its principal for seven years until 1976.

Richard Sale, journalist, author

Richard Sale, 81, a Washington-based journalist for 27 years who wrote about international affairs and intelligence for Life magazine, United Press International, The Washington Post and Aerospace Daily, died May 9 at a hospital in Durham, N.C. The cause was liposarcoma, said his wife, Carol A. Huff.

Mr. Sale was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., and lived in Washington from 1963 to 1990. In 1977, he wrote a series for The Post on tensions in Iran and the instability of the Western-backed shah. He covered the tumultuous 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and the installation of listening devices at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

In 1990, he moved to Honolulu, where he wrote for Hawaii newspapers. He returned to UPI in 2000 and worked from his home in Stamford, Conn. His books included “Traitors: The Worst Acts of Treason in American History from Benedict Arnold to Robert Hanssen” (2003) and “Clinton’s Secret Wars: The Evolution of a Commander in Chief” (2009). He had lived in Durham since 2010.