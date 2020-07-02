Sleiman Kysia, bakery manager

Sleiman Kysia, 86, the manager of the family-owned Mediterranean Bakery in Alexandria, Va., died May 16 at his home in McLean, Va. The cause was complications from amyloidosis, said a son, Ramzi Kysia.

AD

Mr. Kysia was born in Baakleen, Lebanon, and came to the United States in 1954, settling in Michigan. He was a schoolteacher in Michigan before moving to the Washington area in 1978 to manage the family bakery. He retired in 2017.

James Schooley, nuclear chemist

James Schooley, 88, a retired National Institute of Standards and Technology nuclear chemist who did pioneering work on superconductivity and temperature-based metrology, died April 18 at a nursing center in Sandy Spring, Md. The cause was sepsis resulting after a fall, said a daughter, Kathleen Langan.

AD

Dr. Schooley was born in Auburn, Ind., and was a player on Indiana University’s NCAA basketball championship team in 1953. As an NIST scientist until 1990, his 30-year career included positions at the division chief level and the Commerce Department’s Gold and Silver medals for distinguished achievement. His research findings including studies on precision temperature measurement that were instrumental in the adoption of the International Temperature Scale of 1990. In 2000, he published a history of NIST, “Responding to National Needs.”

Evelyn Rattley, teacher, school administrator

Evelyn Rattley, 95, a retired D.C. public school administrator and the matriarch of a large, extended African American family whose ancestral roots in the Washington area span more than 300 years, died April 10 at her home in the District. The cause was cancer, said her daughter, Sandra Rattley.

AD

AD

Mrs. Rattley was born Evelyn Quander in Washington. In a 30-year career that ended in 1977, she held various positions including classroom teacher and districtwide special education resource supervisor, focusing mainly on severely learning-disabled students.

She was one of the oldest members of the Quander family, whose name can be found on many roads in the metropolitan area, signifying where generations of Quanders once owned large parcels of land. The family tree, documented by Rohulamin Quander, president of the Quander Historical and Educational Society, traces the family lineage to Egya Amkwandoh, who was kidnapped by slave traders from what is now Ghana in West Africa and brought to Charles County, Md., in 1684.

In 2002, Mrs. Rattley traveled to Ghana and took part in rituals usually held for dignitaries, said her daughter, who accompanied her mother on the trip.

AD

AD

Mrs. Rattley was on the board of the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Institute in Washington. She was former head of the scholarship committee of the D.C. Retired Educators Association, past president of the Council of Catholic Women and a founder of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church in Washington, where she was a lay clergyperson until three years ago.

Velma Martin, caterer

Velma Martin, 85, a caterer who had worked at the Metropolitan Club in Washington in the 1960s and 1970s, died May 10 at a nursing center in Washington. The cause was cancer, said a granddaughter, Chanel Brown.

Miss Martin was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., and had lived in Washington since the 1960s.

AD