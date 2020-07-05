Mr. Lake was a founder in 1984 of the lobbying and public relations firm of Robinson, Lake, Lerer & Montgomery. He resigned from the firm in 1995 after agreeing to plead guilty to three criminal charges involving a campaign-financing scheme on behalf of Henry Espy, who was seeking the congressional seat of his brother, Rep. Mike Espy (D-Miss.), who had been appointed secretary of agriculture by President Bill Clinton.

AD

Mr. Lake was fined $150,000 and sentenced to two years of probation. On Jan. 20, 2001, Mr. Lake was pardoned by Clinton.

AD

In the late 1990s and into the 2000s, Mr. Lake was a partner in the firm of Barbour, Griffith & Rogers, which later became the lobbying firm BGR Group.

Mr. Lake was born in Fresno, Calif., and grew up in Bakersfield, Calif. He moved to Washington in 1970 to work as an administrative assistant to Rep. Bob Mathias (R-Calif.) and subsequently was deputy assistant secretary of agriculture for marketing and nutrition and headed the state of California’s Washington office when Reagan was governor.

Erica Danty, dental educator

Erica Danty, 98, a dental educator at Logan Dental Clinic at Fort Belvoir, Va., from 1973 to 1984, died May 18 at an assisted-living center in Alexandria, Va. The cause was senile degeneration, said a son, Michael Danty.

AD

Mrs. Danty, a resident of Arlington, Va., was born Erica Bloch in Freiburg, Germany, and came to the United States in 1934. She was a dental X-ray technician in New York City before moving to the Washington area in 1972. She was a White House volunteer in the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Katharine Smith, executive secretary

Katharine Smith, 89, who worked from 1970 to 1982 as executive secretary to the president of NUS Corp., an energy and environmental consulting company in Rockville, Md., died May 6 at a senior-living facility in Kensington, Md. The cause was dementia, said her husband, Donald Smith.

AD

AD

Mrs. Smith was born Katharine Beall in Honolulu and had lived in the Washington area since 1962. From 1982 to 1991, she was associate editor of American Enterprise magazine. Later she was a freelance editor.

Maria Pembrook, library assistant

Maria Pembrook, 69, a production assistant with the Congressional Research Service of the Library of Congress from 1988 to 2000, died May 15 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pneumonia, said a friend, the Rev. James Darnell.

Ms. Pembrook, a D.C. resident, was born Maria Prioleau in New York City and moved to the Washington area in 1960. She was also an assistant in the office of Rep. Charles Bennett (D-Fla.), at the Federal Communications Commission and at the Smithsonian Institution. From 1978 to 1980, she was editor of the Army’s community services newsletter in Babenhausen, Germany.

Robert E. Lee IV, Confederate general's great-grandson

Robert E. Lee IV, 95, the board chairman of the distillery that produces Virginia Gentleman whiskey and the great-grandson of the Civil War Confederate general, died May 14 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was renal failure, said a daughter, Tracy Crittenberger.

AD

AD

Mr. Lee was born in New York City. He served in the Army in Europe during World War II and graduated in 1949 from Washington and Lee University, where his great-grandfather had been president from 1865 to 1870. Gen. Lee, commander of the Army of Northern Virginia, surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in April 1865.

Mr. Lee spent much of his early career in sales and advertising at the San Francisco Chronicle. He was national advertising manager for the newspaper when he left in 1970 and settled in McLean, Va., where he joined a brother-in-law’s company, A. Smith Bowman Distillery as vice president of sales and marketing.

Mr. Lee was “proud of his heritage,” his daughter quoted him as having said. “But it was not a big part of his life.”

Alfred Brenner, physicist

Alfred Brenner, 88, a physicist who worked 29 years for the Institute for Defense Analyses before retiring in 2017 as deputy director of information technology and systems, died April 13 at a rehabilitation center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from an injury after a fall, said a daughter, Tamara Brenner.

AD

AD

Dr. Brenner, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Brooklyn. Before moving to the Washington area in 1988, he was director of the John von Neumann supercomputing center at Princeton University, head of the computing department at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois and a professor of physics at Harvard University. He was a member of Washington Concert Opera and Vocal Arts DC.