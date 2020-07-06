Col. Weber was born in San Antonio. He was an Army engineer and retired as assistant chief of staff for information management. He then was a civilian management analyst for the Defense Information Systems Agency. He retired from federal service in 2008 and moved to Hilton Head from Alexandria, Va., in 2011.
Molly Schuchat, anthropologist
Molly Schuchat, 92, an anthropologist who taught at Howard and Catholic universities, Trinity College and the University of the District of Columbia in the 1960s and 1970s, died May 19 at her home in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Anne Schuchat.
Dr. Schuchat was born Molly Geiger in Cleveland and moved to the Washington area in 1934. She was a former editor of the newsletter of the American Anthropological Association and a member of the Playwrights Forum whose plays had received local public readings.
