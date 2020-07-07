Mr. Schultz was born in Red Bank, N.J., and had lived in the Washington area since 1965. He retired last year from Lindsay Automotive in Alexandria, Va. He had also worked at the former Jerry’s Ford in Alexandria and at other dealerships.

George Magher, construction company owner

George Magher, 79, who retired in 2006 after 35 years as owner and president of a commercial construction company that specialized in renovating suburban shopping centers, died April 20 at a hospice center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was a heart attack, said his stepson, Steve Evans.

Mr. Magher, who lived in Washington, was born in Orange, N.J. He served in the Navy with a patrol boat riverine unit during the Vietnam War and then briefly worked as a stock broker in New York before starting Magher Construction in Alexandria, Va. He volunteered as a handyman at the Oblate Sisters of the Most Holy Eucharist convent in Washington.

Gerald Sacks, endodontist

Gerald Sacks, 82, a retired Alexandria, Va., endodontist who performed root canals on Washington sports stars, politicians and astronauts while often listed among the top of his profession in Washingtonian magazine, died April 27 at a hospice center in Delray Beach, Fla. The cause was a stroke, said his son, Mike Sacks.

Dr. Sacks was born in Boston, moved to the Washington area in 1966 and ran his private practice in Alexandria for 36 years. He also taught at the Georgetown University School of Dentistry. He was a member of the Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville, Md., and helped organize its lecture series. He moved to Delray Beach from Potomac, Md., in 2014.

Melvin Thomas Jr., tax lawyer

Melvin Thomas Jr., 75, a tax lawyer who worked on the staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation for 33 years until his retirement in 2009 as senior legislation counsel, died April 24 at a health and rehabilitation center in Glen Burnie, Md. The cause was multiple sclerosis, said his brother, John Thomas.

Mr. Thomas, who lived in Arnold, Md., was born in Baltimore. Early in his career, he worked for the Internal Revenue Service and for the law firm Hunton & Williams in Washington.

Mary Merrick, school volunteer

Mary Merrick, 102, a volunteer and former board president of the Ivymount School in Rockville, Md., for children with special needs, died May 19 at a retirement center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was complications from hypertension, said a son, David Merrick.

Mrs. Merrick, a Bethesda resident, was born Mary Heine on a farm in the District. She was an Ivymount volunteer and fundraiser for more than 50 years.

Marian Fox, health policy analyst

Marian Fox, 95, a health policy analyst at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and its predecessor agency, the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, from 1971 to 1989, died May 21 at an extended-care center in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was complications from senile dementia, said a son, Steve Fox.

Mrs. Fox, a Silver Spring resident, was born Marian Perkins in Monticello, Ill., and had lived in the Washington area for 66 years. She was a former president of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs and was historian and newsletter editor of the Maryland Congress of PTAs.

Frederick Struble, economist

Frederick Struble, 87, an economist who specialized in monetary policy and banking supervision for the Federal Reserve Board, died May 18 at his winter home in Tucson. The cause was complications from a stroke, said his wife, Margaret Barnhill.

Mr. Struble, who also lived in Rockville, Md., was born in Wichita He worked for the Fed from 1969 to 1996. He later worked for two years for the President’s Commission on Critical Infrastructure Protection and two years as a PricewaterhouseCoopers consultant on the Asian Development Bank.

