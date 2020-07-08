Ciriaco Gonzales, substance abuse officer

Ciriaco Gonzales, 86, who retired in 1999 from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, died May 1 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Monica Gonzales.

Dr. Gonzales was born in Luis Lopez, N.M. He was a professor of biology at the College of Santa Fe before moving to the Washington area in 1972.

He was director of the Minority Biomedical Research Support Program at the National Institutes of Health from 1972 until 1995 and then joined HHS.

Margery Bernbaum, programs manager

Margery Bernbaum, 76, the manager of international student programs for the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities for 30 years before retiring in 2005, died May 22 at her home in Rockville, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said her husband, John Bernbaum.

Mrs. Bernbaum was born Margery Taylor in Paterson, N.J., and had lived in the Washington area since 1965. She was the mother of three children and a surrogate mother to six children she raised after the death of her sister and brother-in-law in 1976. She organized sandwich-making for Martha’s Table, a charitable organization that assists homeless people.

Preston Hay, scientist

Preston Hay, 86, a scientist who designed orbital satellite data collection for the Mitre Corp. and then the Analytic Sciences Corp. before retiring in 2010, died May 10 at his home in Ashburn, Va. The cause was cancer, said Donna Goldsteen, a daughter-in-law.

Mr. Hay was born in Beaufort, S.C. He helped design communications beacon radar for NASA contractors and an advanced radar system for NATO in Europe before settling in the Washington area in 1969.

James Chmelik, Marine Corps officer

James Chmelik, 89, a Marine Corps major who retired in 1975 and a former director of museum shops at the Smithsonian Institution, died May 24 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Rosemarie Kinney.

Maj. Chmelik, a resident of Ijamsville, Md., was born in Oak Park, Ill. His 20 years in the military included combat duty in the Vietnam War and work as a data systems automation officer. He was a recipient of the Navy Commendation Medal. He worked at the Smithsonian from 1975 to 1992.

John Morgan, CWA officer

John Morgan, 91, a retired government relations officer and assistant to the president of the Communications Workers of America, died May 26 at his home in Annapolis. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Thomas Morgan.

Mr. Morgan was born in Milwaukee and came to Washington in 1963 on an American Political Science fellowship. Later he was executive director of the Democratic Study Group, an organization of House Democrats. He joined CWA in 1973 and retired in 1998.

James 'Ray' Reid, construction engineer

James “Ray” Reid, 79, a construction engineer and cost estimator on building projects in the Washington area and elsewhere, died May 6 at a hospital in Branson, Mo. The cause was heart disease, said a daughter, Joanna Wauhop.

Mr. Reid was born in Washington and was an engineer/estimator with the city of Rockville, Md., and with construction companies. His work included malls, hotels and hospitals. He moved to Virginia Beach from Centreville, Va., about 20 years ago and later moved to Blue Eye, Mo.

— From staff reports