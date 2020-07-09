Dr. Jong was born in Hualien, Taiwan. He moved to the Washington area in 1969 to join the staff of the American Type Culture Collection, which collects and distributes standard reference microorganisms, cell lines and other materials for research and development.

Dr. Jong retired in the early 2000s and continued working on a consultancy basis. He was an affiliate professor at George Washington and George Mason universities.

Arlie Schardt, writer, journalist

Arlie Schardt, 87, a writer and journalist who covered civil rights and sports in the 1950s and ’60s, and then led environmental advocacy groups and wrote about environmental issues, died May 25 at his home in Washington. The cause was prostate cancer, said his wife, Bonnie Nelson Schwartz.

Mr. Schardt, a Milwaukee native, wrote for Sports Illustrated, Time magazine and the New York Times, among other publications. He covered the 1960 Olympics in Rome and traveled in the South with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

He was press secretary to Sen. Al Gore (D-Tenn.) in Gore’s unsuccessful campaign for his party’s 1988 presidential nomination. From 2009 to 2019, he was board chairman of Friends of the Earth. He also was a former executive director of the Environmental Defense Fund, a vice president for communications at the Council on Foundations, and a co-founder of Environmental Media Services, which works to improve environmental journalism.

Hortensia Anillo, OAS executive secretary

Hortensia Anillo, 85, an executive secretary at the Organization of American States who retired in 1997 after 34 years with the organization, died May 14 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was brain cancer, said a son, Sergio Anillo.

Mrs. Anillo was born Hortensia Alvarez in Havana and immigrated to the United States in 1962, settling in the Washington area.

Carl Hemmer, Jesuit priest, family planner

Carl Hemmer, 88, a Jesuit priest who left the order to marry and later became a family planner for the U.S. Agency for International Development, died May 24 at a retirement center in Ashburn, Va. The cause was Alzheimer’s disease, said his wife, Patricia Hemmer.

Mr. Hemmer was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and was ordained in 1962. He left the Jesuits in 1967 and married in 1968. For the next 30 years, he worked for USAID, becoming chief of the policy division as well as branch chief for family services planning in the office of population policy.

He was licensed by the state of Virginia to perform marriages, and he had officiated at more than 200 weddings since leaving the Jesuits. He had served three terms on the Fairfax City Council and was a founding member of the National Association for Pastoral Renewal, which advocates optional celibacy for Catholic priests.

John Pohanka, auto dealer

John Pohanka, 92, a Washington auto dealer who was chairman of the Pohanka Automotive Group of 16 auto dealerships in the Washington area, died May 17 at a hospice center in West Palm Beach, Fla. The cause was complications from a perforated colon, said a daughter, Sue Pohanka.

Mr. Pohanka was a native and lifelong resident of Washington. He worked in the family auto dealership all his professional life, taking charge of the operation after the death in 1958 of his father, Frank, who founded the business in 1919.

Mr. Pohanka expanded the business from the Pohanka Oldsmobile dealership in Washington to include sales offices in Maryland, Virginia and Texas, nine makes of vehicles, 1,400 employees and more than $1 billion in annual sales. Mr. Pohanka was a board chairman of Washington Opera and a founder and trustee of the Wagner Society of Washington.

William Bodde Jr., ambassador

William Bodde Jr., 88, a Foreign Service officer for 32 years who had served as ambassador to the Marshall Islands and to Fiji, died May 26 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a son, Peter Bodde.

Mr. Bodde, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Brooklyn. He joined the State Department in 1962 and retired in 1994 after having served as the first executive director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Secretariat.

