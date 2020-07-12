James Shaffer, AT&T operations manager

James Shaffer, 100, a manager in an operations unit at AT&T who retired in 1981 after 40 years with the company, died May 11 at his home in Adelphi, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Beverly Gardiner.

Mr. Shaffer was born in Martinsburg, Pa., and moved to Washington in 1939, joining AT&T as a switchboard operator.

David Mathiasen, OMB official

David Mathiasen, 84, a former senior official with the Office of Management and Budget who in 1988 and 1989 served as executive director of the National Economic Commission, a failed attempt to create bipartisan recommendations to reduce the federal deficit, died June 13 at his home in Washington. The cause was a heart ailment, said his wife, Carolyn Mathiasen.

Mr. Mathiasen, who also had a residence in Castine, Maine, was born in New York City. He began his civil service career in 1965 with the U.S. Agency for International Development, assisting farmers in Turkey and elsewhere to increase crop productions.

He worked 18 years for OMB until 1991, serving as chief of the fiscal analysis branch and deputy director of the office of budget review. He then spent three years as special assistant to the director of the General Accounting Office before retiring in 1994. He was a recipient of the President’s Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service.

David Rush, broadcast journalist

David Rush, 89, a radio and television journalist who covered national news from Washington for 25 years before retiring in 1987 from WRC-TV (Channel 4), died May 14 at his home in Naples, Fla. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son, David Rush Jr.

Mr. Rush was born in Cordova, N.C., and was a newscaster in Winston-Salem, N.C., before coming to Washington in 1960 as a radio and television broadcaster for WTOP. Over the years, he specialized in business and economics and also covered the White House. In 1998, he moved to Florida from Rockville, Md.

Carolyn Martin, public affairs officer

Carolyn Martin, 64, who had been associate director of public affairs for the Smithsonian Institution since 2010, died June 3 at a medical-care facility in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Robert Rand.

Ms. Martin, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Barberton, Ohio. She was a broadcast journalist and public relations officer in Alabama, a senior communications officer for Science magazine and a journalist with the Keene (N.H.) Sentinel and New Hampshire Public Radio before joining the Smithsonian in 2003.

Daniel Grady, political consultant, writer

Daniel Grady, 80, a political consultant and writer who raised money for Democratic candidates and wrote speeches for U.S. senators, died June 2 at his home in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said his daughter, Veronika Hansen.

Mr. Grady, a native of Worcester, Mass., began his Washington career in 1975 as a legislative assistant to Sen. George McGovern (D-S.D.). He wrote speeches for McGovern as well as Sens. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-N.Y.) and Howard Metzenbaum (D-Ohio), for whom he was a staff member for seven years until 1984. He was a speechwriter for the House Foreign Relations Committee in 2007 and 2008.

He was creative director of the direct-mail fundraising marketer A.B. Data from 1984 to 2006 and then ran his own consulting firm for nine years until his retirement in 2017.