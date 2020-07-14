Mr. Frandsen, a resident of Gaithersburg, Md., was born in Washington. He worked for an advertising firm in New York and was a writer for Columbia Records before earning a law degree in 1981. He worked for the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration before joining EEOC.

Catherine 'Cate' Richie, editor

Catherine “Cate” Richie, 86, an editor at Heldref Publications in Washington for a few years until the early 1980s, died June 11 at a retirement community in Mitchellville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Rob Richie.

Mrs. Richie was born Catherine Campbell in Philadelphia and accompanied her husband on his military assignments and civil service career with the U.S. Park Service. In the early 1960s, she picketed segregated movie theaters in Arlington, Va., and was active in promoting fair-housing programs, her family said. She chaired the Bolivar-Harpers Ferry Library Board in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., where she lived for 12 years until 1992.

Stephen Hayes, executive

Stephen Hayes, 67, who worked in Washington as executive chairman of the global executive search firm DHR International, died May 21 at his home in West Palm Beach, Fla. The cause was cancer, said his daughter, Elizabeth Hayes.

Mr. Hayes, who split his residence between Florida and Potomac, Md., was born in Washington. He was a managing director at Trammell Crow Co., a commercial real estate developer in the D.C. area, before joining DHR in 1995. He ran its Washington office for a few years and later became DHR’s vice chairman and then executive chairman as the firm grew from a regional business into a company with more than 50 offices in the United States and abroad.

He was a great-great-grandson of President Rutherford B. Hayes and board chairman of the presidential library in Fremont, Ohio. He also served on the boards of the Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart and Imagination Stage, both in Bethesda, Md.

Leo Irrera, sculptor

Leo Irrera, 92, an artist and sculptor who coordinated and oversaw the creation of the Navy Memorial in Northwest Washington, died June 3 at his home in Washington. The cause was an aortic aneurysm, said a son, Joe Irrera.

Mr. Irrera was born in Brooklyn and moved to Washington in the late 1970s after having been an art teacher and administrator at school systems in New York state.

He hired the artists for the creation of the Navy Memorial and Visitors Center, which were dedicated in 1987 and 1991, respectively. Working from a studio at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Washington, he did liturgical art for churches.

Geraldine Lyda, stenographer

Geraldine Lyda, 82, who worked as a stenographer from 1965 to 1986, first at the White House and later the House of Representatives, died May 31 at her home in Arlington, Va. The cause was a heart attack, said a son, Brian Rudolph.

Mrs. Lyda was born Geraldine Sewell in Malden, Mass., and moved to the Washington area in 1963. As a White House secretary, she accompanied President Richard M. Nixon on trips to the Soviet Union and China, her family said. In retirement, she was a volunteer sponsor and counselor to people recovering from addictions.