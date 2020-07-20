Mr. Summers was born in Washington. He was a longtime resident of Hyattsville, Md., and was a roller-skating enthusiast.
Dorothy Fulwood, nurse
Dorothy Fulwood, 90, a licensed practical nurse at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Washington and later D.C. General Hospital from the 1960s to 1995, died May 10 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a daughter, Dina Mayfield.
Mrs. Fulwood, a resident of Fort Washington, Md., was born Dorothy Mayfield in Washington. On retiring from D.C. General, she was a private duty nurse. She was also a teacher’s aide at Fort Foote Elementary School in Fort Washington.
Lewis Gold, economist
Lewis Gold, 101, an economist who retired from the Justice Department’s antitrust division in the 1980s, died May 12 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. He had kidney disease, said a family friend, Steve Freedman.
Mr. Gold was born in Norfolk and grew up in Washington. He retired from the Justice Department with 35 years of federal service. He was a golfer and a bridge player.
— From staff reports