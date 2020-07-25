Judith Ann Brewer, piano tuner, office manager

Judith Ann Brewer, 77, a self-employed piano tuner who retired in 2010 after four years as office manager for Montgomery County’s Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings, died June 6 at her home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was lung cancer, said her husband, Norman Brewer.

AD

Mrs. Brewer was born Judith Ann King in Goodland, Kan., and moved to the Washington area from Iowa in 1978. In the early 2000s, she worked for the Investor Responsibility Research Center Institute, a nonprofit organization tracking financial data for institutional investors and where she oversaw the computerized voting of millions of proxy votes.

Franco Ercolano, shop operator

Franco Ercolano, 92, who operated antiques and lighting shops in Washington and later Kensington, Md., under the names Yardstick Interiors, Franco Antiques and Gonzalez Antiques, died June 1 at a medical care center in Arlington, Va. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Adriano Ercolano.

AD

AD

Mr. Ercolano, an Arlington resident, was born in Sorrento, Italy. After World War II, he worked for the U.S. Embassy in Rome. An official there brought him to Washington in 1956. He was a gardener and an apprentice electrician. He operated antiques and lighting shops from 1974 to 2000.

Samuel Rankin III, math society officer

Samuel Rankin III, 74, the associate executive director and head of the Washington office of the American Mathematical Society from 1995 to 2016, died June 8 at a medical care center in Great Falls, Va. The cause was complications from a stroke, said his wife, Candace Rankin.

Mr. Rankin, a resident of Reston, Va., was born in Charlotte. He was head of the mathematical sciences department at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts before moving to the Washington area in 1995

Brenda Ellison, church member

Brenda Ellison, 73, a native Washingtonian and member of Jones Memorial United Methodist Church in the District, died May 11 at a nursing center in Bethesda, Md. The cause was the novel coronavirus, said a brother, Marvin Ellison.

Donald Schwab, economist

Donald Schwab, 76, a Washington-based economist at government agencies, nonprofits and private-sector organizations, including Canon U.S.A., the Export-Import Bank, the Department of the Army, and economic study groups, died June 4 at the home of a son in Berlin, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said another son, Andrew Schwab.

Mr. Schwab was born in New London, Conn. In 2006, the year he retired, he moved from Reston, Va., to Harrisburg, Pa., and later to Berlin.