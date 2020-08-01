Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Henry Switkay, administrative law judge

Henry Switkay, 94, an administrative law judge who retired in 1981 from the old Civil Aeronautics Board, died May 16 at a hospital in Alexandria. The cause was cardiac arrest, said a son, Coleman Switkay.

Mr. Switkay, an Alexandria resident, was born in Philadelphia. He joined the Civil Aeronautics Board in 1953. In retirement, he was a Legal Aid Society volunteer in Washington.

Annette 'Dino' Johnson, hair stylist

Annette “Dino” Johnson, 79, a hair stylist who ran Dino’s hair salon in Silver Spring for 13 years until she sold her business in 1984, died June 11 at a medical center in Silver Spring. The cause was sepsis, said a daughter, Yvette Robinson.

Mrs. Johnson, a Silver Spring resident, was born Annette Ball in Washington. She volunteered as a hair stylist at D.C. area retirement homes, Gallaudet University and Junior Village, an orphanage in the District.

— From staff reports