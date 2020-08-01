Annette 'Dino' Johnson, hair stylist
Annette “Dino” Johnson, 79, a hair stylist who ran Dino’s hair salon in Silver Spring for 13 years until she sold her business in 1984, died June 11 at a medical center in Silver Spring. The cause was sepsis, said a daughter, Yvette Robinson.
Mrs. Johnson, a Silver Spring resident, was born Annette Ball in Washington. She volunteered as a hair stylist at D.C. area retirement homes, Gallaudet University and Junior Village, an orphanage in the District.
— From staff reports