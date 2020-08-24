Mrs. Wolfensohn traveled extensively, visiting schools and meeting with ministers of education, teachers, parents and students in member nations of the World Bank, which her husband, James Wolfensohn, led as president from 1995 to 2005. She consulted with World Bank officials on how to help impoverished communities by replicating educational programs that showed promising results in other countries.

Elaine Botwinick was born in New York City. An educational specialist, she taught in private schools and created inner-city teen tutoring programs. After her husband’s World Bank tenure, she kept her home in Washington but began to spend more time in New York, living there full time since 2018.

She served on the boards of the Wolfensohn Center for Development at the Brookings Institution and Math for America, as well as other organizations supporting education and the arts.

David Sandretti, Capitol Hill staffer

David Sandretti, 59, a longtime Capitol Hill staffer who was a legislative, public affairs and rural development counselor to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack during the Obama administration, died June 23 at his home in Washington. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his brother-in-law Alan Madison.

Mr. Sandretti, a native of Watertown, Wis., came to Washington in 1985. He served on the staffs of Democratic Sens. Russell Feingold of Wisconsin, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Barabara Boxer of California, for whom he was communications director and strategist for 10 years until 2006. He also was the communications director for the U.S. Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee.

During his eight years at the USDA, Mr. Sandretti worked on shaping the Forest Service’s public response to California wildfires and developing an Ad Council food safety campaign. He performed with the Da Dems singing group, played on his office softball team and, for the past four years, was a communications consultant.

Joya Cox, choral arts conductor

Joya Cox, 95, a singer and choral arts conductor who was a board member of the Choral Arts Society of Washington and director of its subgroup, Singers for All Seasons, from the 1970s through 1995, died June 1 at her home in McLean, Va. The cause was dementia, said a son, Stephen Cox.

Mrs. Cox was born Joya Bovingdon in Bandung, Indonesia, to American parents. She settled in the Washington area in 1945. She was the founder and director for 35 years of the choir at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Washington, director of the World Bank choir, and director of the children’s choir of the Washington Revels in the 1980s and the 1990s.

Christine Clark, tax accountant

Christine Clark, 64, a tax accountant who over the course of her career worked in the McLean, Va., offices of three international firms, retiring in 2010 after 11 years with what is now Willis Towers Watson, died July 2 at her home in Vienna, Va. The cause was ovarian cancer, said her husband, Keith Clark.

Mrs. Clark was born Christine Bonnamy in Chicago and had lived in the Washington area since the early 1980s. She worked 15 years for Arthur Andersen, becoming a partner in the now-defunct accounting firm, and then spent about two years with the firm LLC International. Diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017, she volunteered with Survivors Teaching Students, a program that arranges for ovarian cancer survivors to speak to medical students. She was also a volunteer AARP tax preparer and Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts usher.