Immigrating to the United States the following year, he settled in College Park and worked as a respiratory technician at St. Elizabeths Hospital in the 1980s and as a respiratory therapist at Providence Hospital for 12 years until 1997. He volunteered as a Burmese-English translator for the International Rescue Committee and served as a master of ceremonies for social events organized by the Burmese American Friendship Association.

Ruth Herr, secretary

Ruth Herr, 102, a former office secretary and homemaker who raised eight children in Beltsville, Md., died June 15 at a retirement home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Mary Ellen Ashton.

Mrs. Herr was born Ruth Lanham in Washington. She competed in ballroom dancing in the 1940s while working at the headquarters of the American Red Cross. Widowed in 1961, she got a job as a secretary at the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission to support herself and her two children. Two years later, she married a widower who had six children from his earlier marriage. Mrs. Herr lived in Beltsville for 34 years before moving in 1997 to Silver Spring, where she was active in the Lions Club.

Robert McNeill, trade negotiator

Robert McNeill, 95, a former trade negotiator in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations who retired in 1996 after 28 years as executive vice chairman of a pro-trade and international investment organization in Washington, died June 27 at an assisted-living facility in Westminster, Colo. The cause was vascular dementia, said a son, Craig McNeill.

Mr. McNeill joined the Emergency Committee for American Trade as an adviser in 1967. The organization was founded that year by chief executives of some of the largest U.S.-based corporations as an effort to oppose calls for trade protectionist policies. At the time, Mr. McNeill was working for Ford Motor Co. as director of its international relations office in Washington. Earlier, he had been deputy assistant secretary in the Commerce Department.

He was born in Cambridge, Mass. He moved in 2012 to Amherst, N.H., from Rockville, Md. He relocated to Colorado in March.

William Middleton, D.C. planning official, architect

William Middleton, 81, a former D.C. city planning official and architect who helped facilitate the construction of the U.S. Embassy complex in Moscow in the 1980s, died June 2 at a nursing home in Norristown, Pa. The cause was complications from covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, said his stepdaughter, Shari Evans.

Mr. Middleton was born in Washington and raised in Wheaton, Md. He worked for the Municipal Planning Office and its successor agency, the D.C. Office of Planning, for about 10 years beginning in 1969. He ran his own residential architectural firm, which in part restored and renovated Victorian homes in the District. As an architectural consultant, he helped facilitate the construction of properties for the State Department in the 1980s and ’90s. He retired about 10 years ago.

He served five two-year terms as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner, representing a portion of the Dupont Circle area, until the mid-1980s. He had lived in Philadelphia since 1999.