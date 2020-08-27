Mrs. Alster, who moved to Florida in 2000, was born Anne Williams in Easton, Pa. She came to the Washington area in 1961 and worked the next five years as a CIA analyst. She returned to the CIA for one year, in 1980, at the request of her old boss, to serve as a mentor to a young analyst. She was a former docent at the Daughters of the American Revolution headquarters in Washington and a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and Fairfax County Republican Party.

Donald Shannon, journalist

Donald Shannon, 97, a Los Angeles Times journalist who covered national security for the newspaper’s Washington bureau from 1975 until his retirement in 1992, died July 17 at a hospice in Summerville, S.C. The cause was covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, said a son, John Shannon.

Mr. Shannon was born in Auburn, Wash. He joined the Times in 1954 and had later stints as bureau chief in Paris and Tokyo and as a U.N. correspondent. He was a former president of the Citizens Association of Georgetown and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Georgetown. He moved to Charleston, S.C., from Washington in 2015.

Larissa Janiw-Fontana, political activist

Larissa Janiw-Fontana, 76, a political activist who lobbied for Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union and taught Ukrainian language classes, died June 2 at a hospital in Beaufort, S.C. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease, said her husband, Don Fontana.

Dr. Janiw-Fontana, who lived in Potomac, Md., was born Larissa Janiw in Krakow, Poland, to Ukrainian parents fleeing oppression during World War II. She was 7 when she immigrated with her parents to Irvington, N.J. She settled in the Washington area in 1974.

She was a founder of the Ukrainian American Community Network, past president of the women’s organization at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Silver Spring, Md., and a member of Americans for Human Rights in Ukraine.

Lila Snow, artist

Lila Snow, 92, an artist and art teacher whose work had been displayed in exhibits and collections locally and in the United States and overseas, died July 13 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. The cause was blood cancer, said a son, Andrew Snow.

Mrs. Snow was born Lila Alpert in New York City and, as a child, she was a double-Dutch jump rope champion in Brooklyn. She moved to the Washington area in 1963. She was hostess of “The Art Scene,” a show on Montgomery County cable television. With her husband, George Snow, she taught a women’s studies course at the University of Maryland.