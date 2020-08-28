Mr. Gathings was born in Washington and was an announcer and disc jockey with WOOK radio and later program manager with WOOK TV before joining the faculty at what then was Federal City College in 1972.
Philip Studer, aerospace engineer
Philip Studer, 91, an aerospace engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., from 1962 to 1987, died July 1 at a retirement community in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a granddaughter, Elizabeth Bonomo.
Mr. Studer was born in Detroit and moved to the Washington area in 1960. He worked at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory before joining NASA. He was a holder or co-holder of more than 30 patents in the field of electromechanical technology.
John Hill, dean, professor
John Hill, 90, the founding dean and professor at the University of Maryland’s architecture school, died July 7 at a retirement community in Towson, Md. The cause was complications from an accidental fall, said his wife, Anastasia Mahan.
Mr. Hill was born at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and taught architecture at the University of Kentucky and Louisiana State University before joining the U-Md. faculty in 1967. He retired in 1998.
Arthur Paul, Howard U. professor
Arthur Paul, 70, a Howard University professor who retired five years ago after 38 years teaching urban systems engineering and computer sciences, died June 22 at his home in Grenada, the Caribbean island-nation where he was born. The cause was cancer, said a daughter, Candace Paul.
Dr. Paul was a co-founder of the Analysis Group, an engineering consulting organization. On retirement, he moved back to the West Indies.
