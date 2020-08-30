Mr. Livengood was born in Hillside, N.J., and had lived in the Washington area since 1976. He managed youth teams and taught referee certification courses with the D.C. Stoddert Soccer organization.

Suzanne Kim, dentist

Suzanne Kim, 60, a dentist who had a general practice in Bethesda, Md., for 25 years before selling her business in 2019 and spent time volunteering on humanitarian dental missions, died June 13 at her home in Potomac, Md. The cause was cancer, said her brother, Thomas Kim.

Dr. Kim was born in Pittsburgh and grew up also in Stirling, N.J., and Potomac. She was a member of the Bethesda Chamber of Commerce and the board of the Bethesda Chevy Chase Rotary Club. From 2000 to 2010, she provided free dental services on missions to Vietnam, Cuba, Ecuador and post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans.

Electra Beahler, lawyer

Electra Beahler, 86, a private aircraft pilot and lawyer who during the 1980s was counsel for the House Committee on Education and Labor on Capitol Hill, died July 7 at her home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was cancer, said her husband, John Beahler.

Mrs. Beahler was born Electra Catsonis in Washington. For much of her adult life, she accompanied her husband overseas on assignments as a Foreign Service medical officer. She was a member of the Ninety-Nines, an organization of female pilots. She was a docent at the Torpedo Factory Art Center in Alexandria and the Hillwood Estate and Gardens in Washington.

Vincent Femia, Circuit Court judge

Vincent Femia, 83, a retired Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge who was also a prosecutor in a legal career spanning more than half a century, died June 28 at his home in Accokeek, Md. The cause was lung cancer, said his daughter, Ann Femia.

Judge Femia, a Philadelphia native, served on Maryland’s 7th Circuit as an associate judge, primarily in Prince George’s County, for 24 years until his retirement in 1996. He continued to hear cases on an occasional basis until 2019.

In one of his most notable ­cases, he sentenced Willie Horton in 1987 to two consecutive life terms plus 80 years for the rape of an Oxon Hill, Md., woman and stabbing of her fiance. Horton, a felon who had been furloughed from a Massachusetts prison before the attack in Maryland, became the face of a 1988 presidential campaign ad by Republican strategists in support of GOP nominee George H.W. Bush against his Democratic rival, Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis.

Burton Schorr, journalist

Burton Schorr, 91, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who retired in 2015 after 30 years as a lead writer for a newsletter covering the home-health industry, died July 17 at a hospice center in Arlington, Va. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a son, Daniel Schorr.

Mr. Schorr, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., was born in Manhattan. At the Journal from 1960 to 1985, he covered education and agricultural policy, among other issues. He then worked for a home-health newsletter published by the United Communications Group in Gaithersburg, Md. He was a member of the National Press Club, a board member of Chevy Chase Village and a board member of the Chevy Chase Recreation Association.