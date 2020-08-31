Mrs. Kusek was born Ann Schonberger on Staten Island. As an antiques dealer, she hunted for bargains at estate sales and yard sales and frequented Weschler’s Auction House in Washington. She consigned items at Christ Child Opportunity Shop in Washington and sold her collectibles at Trojan Antiques in Alexandria, Va. She was an advocate for Special Olympics and the Arc of Northern Virginia, which serves people with mental retardation and disabilities and their families.

Ronald Maranian, comedian

Ronald Maranian, 75, a stand-up comedian who was a purveyor of the absurdities in daily life such as the time he was arrested in 1970 for flying a kite on the grounds of the Washington Monument, died June 17 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was acute gastrointestinal anemia, said his son, Torre.

Mr. Maranian, who billed himself as the Armenian Comedian, briefly worked in sales for Xerox Corp. in his native Washington before becoming a professional comedian in the early 1970s. He founded an improv group called the Emergency Comedy Service in D.C. before moving to Los Angeles in 1978.

He was a staple of the comedy-club circuit and served as the opening act for folk singer John Denver and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. He returned to the District several years ago and continued to book shows until last year.

One of his favorite comedy bits was the retelling of that spring day in 1970 when U.S. Park Police arrested him for violating a late 19th-century law making it illegal to fly a kite in Washington, ostensibly to safeguard overhead power and telephone lines. He told his audiences that he threw himself on the mercy of the court, telling the judge he was a strung-out kite junkie for 15 years, and perhaps as punishment, he could be sent away somewhere without wind.

Congress repealed the kite ban in May 1970.

Angeral Campbell, waitress

Angeral Campbell, 97, a former waitress who as a volunteer knitted lap blankets for the elderly and made therapeutic heart pillows for people recovering from heart surgery, died July 19 at her home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was senile degenerative disease, said her daughter, Janett Smith.

Mrs. Campbell was born Angeral Cain in Bladenboro, N.C. She worked for upscale restaurants in Washington from the 1950s until the mid-1970s, including the seafood eatery Hogate’s.

Charles Mahaffie, law-firm partner

Charles Mahaffie, 89, a former Justice Department antitrust lawyer who was a partner in the firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in Washington for nine years until his retirement in 1984, died June 18 at his home in Bethesda, Md. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said a son, John Mahaffie.

Mr. Mahaffie, a native Washingtonian, spent 16 years with the Justice Department and rose to section chief in the antitrust division before leaving in 1975. He wrote a history book, “A Land of Discord Always: Acadia from Its Beginnings to the Expulsion of Its People, 1604-1755.”