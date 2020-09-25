Mr. Long spent most of his career monitoring the arrival, parking, refueling, loading and departure of flights. He was born in St. John, in New Brunswick, Canada, and grew up on Long Island and in Bethesda, Md. He later lived in Darnestown, Md., and Frederick, Md., before moving to Ballston Spa, N.Y., about four years ago.

Eleanor Rose Hedden, gardener

Eleanor Rose Hedden, 89, a gardener who had received a lifetime achievement award of the Georgetown Garden Club and served as a flower arrangement judge of the Garden Club of America, died June 27 at a memory-care center in Rockville, Md. The cause was sepsis, said a son, John Hedden.

AD

AD

Mrs. Hedden was born Eleanor Rose Field in Asheville, N.C., and lived in Washington from 1954 until 2018, when she moved to Rockville. She was vice president of community affairs at the Junior League of Washington and a board member of the former Corcoran Gallery of Art.

Josephine Ingerski, church member

Josephine Ingerski, 98, a first lieutenant in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II and a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Falls Church, Va., died June 20 at a hospital in Manassas, Va. The cause was sepsis, said a daughter, Jan Jones.

Mrs. Ingerski was born Josephine Harris in Minneapolis. After her service in the WAC, she accompanied her husband on his military assignments before settling in Falls Church in the late 1950s. She moved to Manassas in 2018.

Karen Strimple, nursery school director

Karen Strimple, 79, the director of St. Columba’s Nursery School in Washington for 28 years until her retirement in 2006, died June 28 at her home in Blue Ridge Summit, Pa. The cause was colon cancer, said her son, Greg Strimple.

AD

AD

Mrs. Strimple was born Karen Osgood in Toledo. She moved to Washington in the 1960s and began her career at the nursery school at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church as a music teacher in 1970. She was a former senior warden at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Washington and a former member of the board of directors of the National Association of Episcopal Schools. A former resident of Chevy Chase, Md., she had lived in Pennsylvania for the past 14 years.

Johnetta Mars-Gibson, dental hygienist

Johnetta Mars-Gibson, 52, a dental hygienist who for about the past 20 years worked for Dr. Timothy Dunn’s family and cosmetic dentistry practice in Bethesda, Md., died June 27 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was cancer, said her aunt, Verlyn Chesson Porte.

Mrs. Mars-Gibson was born Johnetta Mars in Monrovia, Liberia. She came to Washington in the early 1990s and settled in Montgomery Village, Md., about 10 years ago. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Gaithersburg, Md., and helped start a Boy Scout troop at the Faith Arts Academy school in Silver Spring, Md.