Mrs. Shaffer was born Margaret Walleigh in Washington. For brief periods, she was a technical editor at the National Weather Service and a laboratory technician at the National Institutes of Health. She was a longtime Kensington resident.

Michael Horwatt, lawyer

Michael Horwatt, 78, a lawyer who practiced primarily in Northern Virginia over a 50-year career, died Aug. 14 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications from cervical spinal stenosis, said a daughter, Karin Cather.

Mr. Horwatt was born in Washington and was a resident of Reston, Va. He practiced law with several private firms and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for Fairfax County. From 2005 until his retirement in 2017, he had a solo practice in Reston. His specialties included antitrust, real estate and criminal law.

Mary Lee Bolte, genealogist

Mary Lee Bolte, 93, a research genealogist with the Daughters of the American Revolution from 1986 to 1996, died Aug. 24 at a hospital in Alexandria, Va. The cause was sepsis, said a son, Benjamin Bolte.

Mrs. Bolte, a resident of Alexandria, was born Mary Lee Pierce in Watseka, Ill. She had lived in the Washington area since 1978 and was a Girl Scout leader.

Steven Schiff, business owner

Steven Schiff, 74, a businessman and owner of textile and fabric companies in the Washington area, died Aug. 25 at his home in Lake Worth, Fla. The cause was cancer, said a son, Jay Schiff.

Mr. Schiff was born in Brooklyn and came to the Washington area in 1972. He was vice president of Skyline Mills and president and owner of Panatex Fabrics, both based in Maryland. He lived in Rockville, Md., before moving to New York in 2001 and later to Delaware and then Florida.

Dolores Solyst, financial manager

Dolores Solyst, 90, who spent nearly 30 years on the staff at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Md., before retiring around 1990 as financial manager, died Aug. 2 at a hospice center in Rockville, Md. The cause was a bowel obstruction, said a son, Jim Solyst.

Mrs. Solyst, a resident of Derwood, Md., was born Dolores Smith in Mason City, Iowa. She had lived in the Washington area for 54 years and was a volunteer at the Carter White House.

Michael Taylor, labor lawyer

Michael Taylor, 77, a lawyer for the Labor Department who retired in 2004 after 34 years of service, died Aug. 16 at a hospice center in Mount Airy, Md. The cause was liver disease caused by exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, said his wife, Annie Garnett.

Mr. Taylor, a resident of Adamstown, Md., was born in La Jolla, Calif. He served with an Army Special Forces unit in Vietnam before moving to the Washington area in 1969. He was a founder of the Sakya Phuntsok Ling Center for Tibetan Buddhist Study and Meditation in Takoma Park, Md.

James Gatuso, research fellow

James Gatuso, 62, a research fellow with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, died July 23 at a hospital in Biddeford, Maine, where he was on vacation. The cause was complications from cancer, said his wife, Dana Gatuso.

Mr. Gatuso, a resident of Alexandria, Va., was born in Norwalk, Calif., and had lived in the Washington area since 1984. He had been on the staff of the Heritage Foundation since 2002. He had also worked at the Federal Communications Commission, in private law practice and in consulting organizations.