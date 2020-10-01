Capt. Henifin, a native of Madison, S.D., spent 29 years in the Navy before retiring in 1983. In the 1960s, he participated in research, recovery and investigative operations along the ocean floor on the bathyscaph Trieste II. He later was officer in charge of the Deep Submergence Group and commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. After his military retirement, he spent seven years in information systems for the government contractor Science Applications International Corp. In 1999, he moved to Delaware from Alexandria, Va.

Alan Meagher, insurance trainer

Alan Meagher, 87, who for 36 years was associate director of training of the Life Underwriter Training Council, a program for insurance and financial professionals, died July 26 at his home in Bristow, Va. The cause was bladder cancer, said his wife, Jane Meagher.

Mr. Meagher, a Philadelphia native, moved to the Washington area in 1961. He retired in 2001. A former resident of Falls Church, Va., he was a social activist in that community working on programs to provide housing and shelter for homeless people.

Michael Markels Jr., scientist, business executive

Michael Markels Jr., 94, the founder, chief executive and president of Versar, a publicly traded Virginia company specializing in environmental sciences, died Aug. 2 at a care center in Olathe, Kan. The cause was congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a son, James Markels.

Dr. Markels was born in New York City and moved to the Washington area in 1957. He was assistant general manager of the research division of Atlantic Research Corp. from 1957 until starting Versar in 1969. He was president and chief executive until 1991 and chairman from 1991 to 1993. A former resident of Springfield, Va., he moved to Vancouver, Wash., in 2003 and to Olathe four years ago.

Dennis Cox, IRS economist

Dennis Cox, 78, an economist who worked 20 years for the Internal Revenue Service before retiring in 2001 as chief of the economic analysis and modeling group, died July 22 at his home in Staunton, Va. The cause was complications from Type 1 diabetes, said a daughter, Lara Velardi.

Dr. Cox was born in Lubbock, Tex. He taught economics at the University of Arizona and worked for the Commerce and Treasury departments. At the IRS, one of his earliest duties was estimating the billions of dollars of revenue the federal government failed to collect on unreported income.

Robert Dempsey, accounts manager

Robert Dempsey, 71, a former accounts manager for Kiplinger Washington Editors who later ran his own printing business and sold cars for Win Kelly Chevrolet in Clarksville, Md., died Aug. 30 at his home in Columbia, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a daughter, Katie McCarthy.

Mr. Dempsey was born in Washington. He spent 20 years at Kiplinger before leaving in 1988. He retired in 2012 from Win Kelly.

Roger Bentley, businessman

Roger Bentley, 88, a businessman who retired as president of American Floor Products in 2014 after 50 years with the company, died Aug. 1 at his home in Brinklow, Md. The cause was cancer and multiple myeloma, said his husband, Donald Hibbard.

Mr. Bentley was born in Ames, Iowa. Early in his career, he was tour coordinator and ticket agent for Capital Airlines, National Airlines and Pan American Airways. In 1964, he joined his father in his business, American Floor Products, which supplies wall guards, modular carpets, hand rails, entrance mats and other building products. He became president in 1985.