Mary Djinis, investment adviser

Mary Djinis, 95, an investment adviser with Prudential-Bache Securities for 25 years who retired in 1997, died July 27 at a senior living facility in Bethesda, Md. The cause was abdominal complications, said a son, Peter Djinis.

AD

AD

Mrs. Djinis, a longtime resident of Potomac, Md., was born Mary Telepas in Newburgh, N.Y. She accompanied her husband to military posts before settling in the Washington area in 1974. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda.

Doris Ann Stillwell, CIA employee

Doris Ann Stillwell, 95, a senior training supervisor at the CIA who retired in 1984 after 30 years with the agency, died Aug. 9 at an assisted-living center in Washington. The cause was kidney failure, said a brother-in-law, Frederick Nannestad.

Ms. Stillwell was born in Iron Mountain, Mich., and had lived in Washington since 1946. She was a secretary with several government agencies before joining the CIA in 1954.

Hudai Yavalar, builder

Hudai Yavalar, 82, who owned and operated Oak Construction residential and commercial building and real estate development for 40 years before retiring five years ago, died Aug. 14 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said a family friend and spokesperson, Filiz Odabas-Geldiay.

AD

AD

Mr. Yavalar, a D.C. resident, was born in Tokat, Turkey, settled in Washington in 1958 and worked for various construction companies before starting his own. He was chairman and founding president of the Ataturk Society of America, which promotes the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, widely known as the father of modern Turkey. He was a sponsor of the Ataturk statue erected in 2013 on Sheridan Circle in Northwest Washington.

Mary Ann Sures, docent

Mary Ann Sures, 91, a docent at the National Gallery of Art who led thousands of tours from 1989 to 2014, died Aug. 2 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause listed on the death certificate was atrial fibrillation, said a nephew, David Markovich.

AD

Mrs. Sures was born Mary Ann Rukavina in Detroit and was an art teacher in New York before moving to the Washington area in 1965. She was a resident of Gaithersburg, Md.

Martin Secrest, VOA producer

Martin Secrest, 62, executive producer at the Voice of America Television News Center, died Aug. 15 at his home in Arlington, Va. The cause was cardiac arrest, said his wife, Moira Muccio Secrest.

AD

Mr. Secrest was born in Alexandria, Va., and had been on the VOA news staff since 1992. Earlier he had worked on the broadcast news staff of WMAL and for a station in Monticello, N.Y.

Patricia Kitt, educator

Patricia Kitt, 88, a Washington educator who specialized in special education and served as principal and assistant principal at Garfield and Amidon elementary schools, died Aug. 5 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was a heart attack, said a granddaughter, Adrienne Hill.

Mrs. Kitt, a D.C. resident, was born Patricia Broden in Arlington, Va. She retired from the D.C. Public Schools system in 1988 after 30 years.