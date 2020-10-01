Cyril Gatewood, car sales manager

Cyril Gatewood, 68, a cars sales manager who for most of his working life managed sales at Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, Md., died Aug. 6 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said a daughter, Barbara McLain.

Mr. Gatewood, a Gaithersburg resident, was born in Washington. He had been retired since 2008, when he suffered serious injuries in an auto accident.

Mario Dolfi, Air Force master sergeant

Mario Dolfi, 100, an Air Force master sergeant who retired in 1965 after 26 years of military service, died July 28 at a veterans hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va. The cause was cancer, said a sister-in-law, June Park.

Mr. Dolfi, a resident of Centreville, Va., was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. He joined what was the Army Air Corps in 1939 and participated in combat operations during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Charles Boehne, federal employee

Charles Boehne, 94, a 40-year federal employee who retired 20 years ago as the superintendent of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md., died July 26 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Nancy Mills.

Mr. Boehne, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born in Evansville, Ind. He grew up in Washington, the son of Rep. John W. Boehne Jr. (D-Ind.). His federal career included service with the Census Bureau, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Phyllis Umansky, synagogue member

Phyllis Umansky, 70, a former Washington Hebrew Congregation member who supported social service and cancer research organizations, died June 19 at a memory care center in Dallas. The cause was dementia, said her husband, Kenneth Umansky.

Mrs. Umansky was born Phyllis Jaschik in Washington. She was a member of Hadassah Greater Washington and a volunteer at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington and Meals on Wheels. She chaired committees at Lakewood Country Club in Rockville, Md., and helped raise funds for the Multiple Myeloma Association. She lived in the Washington area on and off until 2016, when she moved from Potomac to Dallas.

Hazen Gale Sr., economist

Hazen Gale Sr., 86, an agricultural economist who worked about 25 years for the Treasury Department analyzing raw materials and marine resources before retiring in the early 1990s, died July 29 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications from covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, said his daughter, Susan Gale.

Mr. Gale, who lived in McLean, Va., was born in Ossipee, N.H. He moved to the Washington area in the 1960s and began his civil service career with the USDA. He was a tax consultant in his retirement years and a member of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in McLean.

Erika Thiringer, teacher

Erika Thiringer, 85, a fluent Hungarian, German and French speaker who worked as a foreign language substitute teacher and interpreter for Fairfax County Public Schools in the 1980s and ’90s, died July 16 at her home in Sarasota, Fla. The cause was melanoma, said her daughter-in-law Kathleen Thiringer.

Mrs. Thiringer, a former resident of Alexandria, Va., moved to Florida full time in 2001. She was born Erika Forfota in Szeged, Hungary, and came to the Washington area in 1964. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts and sang in choirs at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, both in Alexandria.