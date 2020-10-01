As vice chair and assets liaison for the Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth and Families, Mrs. Moran helped coordinate efforts among county government agencies, faith groups, nonprofits, business leaders and parents and students to adopt strategies to prevent youth risk behaviors.

She retired in 2012 after 10 years with APCYF and received awards for her volunteer work, which included teaching a parenting class at the Arlington County Detention Center and helping to organize the Youth Film Festival and Teen Summer Expo for jobs and internships.

She was born Mary Ann Donovan in Newton, Mass. She lived in Arlington for more than 40 years and taught at the Westover Baptist Church preschool in Arlington for 19 years until the late 1990s.

Leonard Cain, Catholic U. professor

Leonard Cain, 98, an economics professor who taught and served as an administrator at Catholic University for 41 years until his retirement in 1990, died July 10 at a nursing home in Hyattsville, Md. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Monica Cain.

Dr. Cain, a native of Pottstown, Pa., variously served as executive assistant to the president, director of the office of sponsored programs and research services, and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. His appointment as dean in the 1960s marked the first time a layperson was given that position, according to the 1967 Catholic University yearbook. He was a deacon at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington.

Stuart Nottingham, Public Health Service administrator

Stuart Nottingham, 89, a retired Public Health Service administrator who helped establish standards for emergency health systems, died June 1 at his home in Alexandria, Va. The cause was respiratory failure, said his wife, Linda Nottingham.

Dr. Nottingham, who had lived in the Washington area since 1961, served as chief of the Hospital and Ambulance Services Branch and held other posts in his more than 20-year career before retiring in 1980. He self-published two books of his poems and held offices with the Poetry Society of Virginia.

Charles Beam, FAA employee

Charles Beam, 82, who retired in 2000 after 38 years at the Federal Aviation Administration, where he was an electronics engineer and program manager of navigation and communication infrastructure projects, died July 6 at a senior living community in Springfield, Va. The cause was bladder cancer, said a son, Warren Beam.

Mr. Beam was born in Binghamton, N.Y. In the mid-1960s, he went on loan to the Naval Research Laboratory helping design and build the circuitry for a Global Positioning System experimental satellite. He was a member of the Word of Life International Church in Springfield.

Robert Calhoun, lawyer, legislator

Robert Calhoun, 83, a federal and private practice lawyer who also was a Republican Virginia state senator from 1989 to 1996 and a member of the Alexandria City Council from 1976 to 1981 and again from 1984 to 1988, died Aug. 6 at a country home in Berryville, Va. The cause was prostate cancer, said his wife, Sandra Calhoun.

Mr. Calhoun, a resident of Alexandria, Va., was born in Oak Park, Ill. He was a former vice mayor of Alexandria, a member of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, and a former chairman of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. He had been a lawyer with the Interstate Commerce Commission, the U.S. Department of Transportation, a partner with the Sullivan & Worcester law firm in Washington, and of counsel with Redmon, Peyton & Braswell in Alexandria.

Peggy Sonnichsen, sales representative

Peggy Sonnichsen, 90, who spent decades as a sales representative for Giant Food and Avon products, died Aug. 1 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was complications of hypertension, said a daughter-in-law, Stephanie Sonnichsen.

Mrs. Sonnichsen, a resident of Rockville, Md., was born Peggy White in Onancock, Va.