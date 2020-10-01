Mr. Legro was born in Muskogee, Okla., and began practicing law in Los Angeles in 1966 after having served as a captain in the Marine Corps. He was in Washington for two years as an EPA officer in the 1970s, then returned to the nation’s capital in 1982. He was affiliated with Verner, Liipfert and its successor law firms.

Since 2005, he had lived in Washington and Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., and continued to practice environmental law. He had been a member of the National Advisory Committee on Oceans and Atmosphere.

Werner Schumann, documentary filmmaker

Werner Schumann, 90, a documentary filmmaker whose work included films on subjects ranging from the Ku Klux Klan to Thomas Jefferson, water, justice in America, and biographies of Kennedy Center honorees, died Aug. 25 at an assisted-living facility in Rockville, Md. The cause was prostate cancer said a daughter, Gail Schumann.

Mr. Schumann was born in Wittenberge, Germany, and came to the United States in 1951. He lived in Chicago and Los Angeles before settling in the Washington area in 1959. He worked for production companies including Norwood Studios and Guggenheim Productions and had his own film company, Schumann Productions, from which he retired in 2006.

Marjorie Faeder, homemaker

Marjorie Faeder, 99, a homemaker and resident of the Washington area since 1954, died Aug. 25 at an assisted-living facility in Kensington, Md. The cause was heart ailments, said a son, David Faeder.

Mrs. Faeder was born Marjorie Fairfield in Williamsburg, Mass. She was a Navy officer during World War II and worked on breaking enemy military codes.

Doris Williamson, Navy spouse, caterer

Doris Williamson, 89, who accompanied her husband on his assignments as a Navy officer to Maine, California, Hawaii and Norfolk, died Aug. 14 at her home in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was complications from a stroke, said a daughter, Susan Ross.

Mrs. Williamson was born Doris Claire Sudduth in Washington. In the 1950s, she worked briefly at the National Security Agency. In the 1970s, she assisted her mother in a catering business.

Joseph Sherman, HUD official

Joseph Sherman, 82, the director of the office of building technology at the Department of Housing and Urban Development who retired in 1989 after 32 years with the agency, died Aug. 24 at his home in Aiken, S.C. The cause was congestive heart failure, said his wife, Karen Sherman.

Mr. Sherman was born in Brooklyn and moved to the Washington area in 1965. He joined HUD in 1967. He lived in Alexandria, Va., before moving to South Carolina in 2010.

William Foster, physicist

William Foster, 79, a physicist who was on the scientific staff at the David Taylor Model Basin, a Navy test facility in Bethesda, Md., for 30 years, died Aug. 26 at his home in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was kidney and respiratory ailments, said a daughter, Kimberle Wilson.

He was born in Kansas City, Mo., and had lived in the Washington area since 1962. He retired in 1992.

Marc Powe, Army intelligence officer

Marc Powe, 80, an Army intelligence officer who served in combat operations in Vietnam and as a military attache in Moscow, Baghdad and Tunis, died Aug. 2 at a hospice in Mansfield, Tex. The cause was dementia, said a daughter, Alexandra Allred.

Col. Powe was born in Dallas and served 30 years in the Army. In Vietnam, he was wounded when an observation aircraft in which he was riding was hit by enemy fire. He briefed Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld on Middle East matters during the presidency of Gerald R. Ford in the 1970s.

Col. Powe’s decorations included the Bronze Star Medal, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and a Defense Department Exceptional Civilian Service Award. After retiring from the Army as a colonel in 1992, he worked for the Defense Department in a civilian capacity for another 10 years. His last assignment was as chief of staff of the directorate of operations of the Defense Intelligence Agency. A former resident of Springfield, Va., he moved to Texas in 2015.