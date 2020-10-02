Mr. Pickett, a native of Durham, N.C., moved to the Washington area in the late 1960s and settled in Capitol Heights, Md. He was a member of Sanctuary Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro, Md., and the International Association of Laryngectomees, a support group for throat cancer patients.

Larry Davis, educator

Larry Davis, 77, a retired Prince George’s County Public Schools educator who in his spare time played the trumpet with jazz bands for more than 30 years, died July 15 at a hospital in Gainesville, Fla. The cause was an abdominal aortic aneurysm, said his wife, Lucille Davis.

Mr. Davis, a native of St. Petersburg, Fla., came to Washington in the mid-1960s, directed the jazz band at what became Bowie State University, then taught music in D.C. public schools before becoming a guidance counselor and educational advocate with Prince George’s schools for 22 years until 2009.

As a jazz musician, he performed with a group called the Commissioners Band at dance halls, fraternity houses and cabarets. He played with the Howard Theatre house band and occasionally filled in with bands of jazz greats passing through Washington. A former resident of Cheverly, Md., he moved to Hernando, Fla., in 2015.

Mary Hager, journalist

Mary Hager, 86, a journalist who covered science, medicine, the environment, space and health for Newsweek magazine, died Aug. 4 at a hospice center in Arlington, Va. The cause was septic shock, said a daughter, who also is named Mary Hager.

Mrs. Hager, a resident of Falls Church, Va., was born Mary Grant in Los Angeles. She was an editor for Life magazine and a reporter in California before moving to the Washington area in 1976. She was a freelance journalist and a Newsweek staffer for more than 20 years, retiring in 2000. From 2005 to 2017, she was a water aerobics instructor at the McLean (Va.) Racquet and Health Club.

David Carstater, scientist

David Carstater, 86, a Navy civilian scientist who specialized in energetic materials and rocket propellants, died July 26 at a hospital in Jacksonville, Fla. The cause was complications from covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, said a son, Glenn Carstater.

Mr. Carstater was born in Minneapolis and grew up in the Washington area. He spent 30 years as a Navy scientist and retired in 1989 as an adviser to the assistant secretary of the Navy for manufacturing technology, quality and productivity. A former Northern Virginia resident, he moved to Atlantic Beach, Fla., in 1996.

Elizabeth Switzer, budget analyst

Elizabeth Switzer, 88, a budget analyst at the Department of Agriculture in the 1960s who worked at the Pepperidge Farm store in Springfield, Va., in the 1970s, died July 30 at a hospital in Falls Church, Va. The cause was complications from the novel coronavirus, said a daughter, Darby Falls.

Mrs. Switzer was born Elizabeth Utz in Philadelphia and grew up in the Washington area. She lived in Fairfax County.

John Moore, U-Md. professor

John Moore, 90, a professor of agricultural and resource economics at the University of Maryland who retired in 1995 after 33 years on the faculty, died July 17 at a hospital in Silver Spring, Md. The cause was sepsis, said a son, Andrew Moore.

Dr. Moore, a resident of College Park, Md., was born in Columbus, Ohio. At U-Md., he was assistant provost for international programs at the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources for 15 years.