Diana Halsted, security analyst

Diana Halsted, 87, a security analyst with the National Security Agency who was the daughter of Harry Hopkins, a top aide to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, died Aug. 26 at a hospital in Fairfax County, Va. The cause was pneumonia, said a daughter, Audrey Young.

Mrs. Halsted, a resident of Vienna, Va., was born in New York City a week after Roosevelt was elected president in 1932, and she grew up in the Washington area. Young said Mrs. Halsted was fluent in several languages and did analyses for the NSA for 30 years until the early 2000s. She was a trustee and fundraiser for the private Madeira School in McLean, Va.

Moris Shore, FDA scientist

Moris Shore, 92, a retired Food and Drug Administration public health scientist who studied biological effects and health implications of radio-frequency and microwave radiation exposure, died July 1 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was kidney disease, said his son, Michael Shore.

Dr. Shore helped establish industry performance standards on electromagnetic radiation emissions from electronic products and conducted research on the association between prenatal diagnostic X-ray exposure and childhood leukemia. He worked for several federal agencies during his career, including the FDA from 1971 to 1985, when he was deputy director of the Office of Science and Technology in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

He also helped organize a visiting scientist program at the FDA and, in retirement, served as a consultant to the Pan American Health Organization and the law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver and Jacobson in Washington.

Chester Davenport, investment group founder

Chester Davenport, 79, the founder and managing director of Georgetown Partners, a Bethesda, Md.-based private equity investment organization, died Aug. 7 at a hospital in Rockville, Md. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, CeCe Berkowitz.

Mr. Davenport, a resident of Potomac, Md., was born in Athens, Ga. and had lived in the Washington area since 1966. He was a lawyer and held government and private sector positions before founding Georgetown Partners in 1988.

Betty Clayton, dance teacher

Betty Clayton, 87, a teacher of dance in the 1950s and ’60s at the Rockville Civic Center, died Aug. 29 at a long-term-care center in Rockville, Md. The cause was congestive heart failure, said a daughter, Karen Lynch.

Mrs. Clayton, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born Betty Watkins in Little Rock and had lived in the Washington area from 1954 to 1976 and again from 2003 until her death. She created the Rockvillettes, a baton-twirling marching troupe that participated in parades in the 1950s and ’60s. In later years, she sang and danced at senior centers.

Victor Ferkiss, Georgetown professor

Victor Ferkiss, 95, a professor of government at Georgetown University for 32 years who retired in 1990, died Aug. 25 at a care facility in Fort Collins, Colo. The cause was complications from strokes, said a son, Michael Ferkiss.

Mr. Ferkiss was born in New York City. During World War II, he served in an Army mountain unit and received a Bronze Star Medal for combat operations in Europe. He was author of a 1969 book, “Technological Man: the Myth and the Reality.” A former resident of Chevy Chase, Md., he moved to Colorado 17 years ago.

Elizabeth Astudillo, Treasury Dept. employee

Elizabeth Astudillo, 90, a confidential assistant in the office of the Secretary of the Treasury from 1977 to 1983, died Aug. 1 at an assisted-living center in Gaithersburg, Md. The cause was cancer, said a son, Steven Astudillo.

Mrs. Astudillo, a resident of Gaithersburg, was born Elizabeth Hartman in Baltimore and had lived in the Washington area since 1977.